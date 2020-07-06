| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stefanie Preissner takes a close look at the government's 10-year mental health strategy

Stefanie Preissner Expand

Close

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Is it just me, or does anyone else look at the government's 10-year plan for mental health and hope they're not just looking at it as an isolated issue?

As a country, we have come a long way in a decade. I once heard comedian PJ Gallagher say that there was no such thing as mental health in the 1980s. He says: "You were either mental, or you had health". Particularly in the last few years, I feel like it's something people feel more comfortable talking about.

You catch snippets of people's conversations on the street and you might hear the word 'therapist' or 'anxiety' bandied about, with zero shame attached. The stigma is definitely reduced, but it doesn't seem to be improving the bottom-line numbers of how many people access mental-health resources or, shockingly, the number of people we lose to suicide in this country.