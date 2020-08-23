Stefanie Preissner: remembering the sunny summers of childhood

Is it just me, or does anyone else think their childhood summers were warmer and drier than they are now?

Last week, as has become the norm, I woke to the sound of at least 30 birds warming up for an Alfred Hitchcock audition. As I reached to close the window, I noticed a blue sky the colour of Holy Mary's cloak. Suddenly, all back-to-bed bets were off.

I ran around gathering laundry, to have it washed and hanging on the line by 7am. The fever and rush were a result of weeks of being stung by thinking a sunny morning would give way to a sunny afternoon. I can never risk missing the chance to say, 'There was great drying out today'.

True enough, by 10am, hand-sized raindrops were watering lawns and washing lines across Dublin 7. I stood, folding dry towels and T-shirts, watching the fat rain, thinking, 'It wasn't always like this'. Was it?

Rain was rare

I am adamant that my childhood summers consisted of consecutive days of sunshine. Either the weather was unbroken, or my memory was. Rain was so rare that I remember clearly each wet afternoon in Courtown with my nana.

There was no such thing as children's TV and my grandfather had the remote surgically attached to him anyway. On rainy days, my grandmother needed any support she could get to keep me entertained. On this one day, it came in the form of an orange Pokemon sticker book with 250 blank squares to be filled with Bulbasaurs, Charmanders, Pikachus, Jigglypuffs and a Mew if you were lucky.

All summer long, I searched for the shiny stickers - they came in slowly until there was only one blank square left in my sticker book.

On the kitchen table, piles of 'doubles' and 'triples' lay stacked. The omnipresence of Snorlax and Onyx piled next to the salt and pepper shakers. Snorlax's market value had plummeted so much due to market saturation that the kids in the park covered the see-saw in the playground in stickers of him.

Pokemon stickers blew around the beach town like ash after a volcano, everyone just waiting for Mew. Nana even got involved. She pretended she didn't care, but I saw her eyes light up with hope whenever she opened a packet of stickers for me. The disappointment etched deep lines into her forehead as she'd exclaim, defeated: "Only another load of aul' Diglets. Those Diglets are like aul' wasps around the place."

I remember those warm evenings swapping stickers, getting assaulted by midges and then running home because I'd left my window open with the light on and I knew the place would be bug-infested - it was the summer equivalent of leaving the immersion on.

The sun bore witness to it all. My friends turning their T-shirts into belly tops as soon as they were out of sight of their mothers. All of us took up tennis during Wimbledon or gymnastics during the Olympics.

The sun smiled down on us standing outside the kiosk at the harbour, waiting for the freeze pops to freeze, its heat eventually forcing me to choose a Super Split.

The sun would set, giving us its last bit of attention as I secured myself into my seat on the waltzer. Nana perched in a wing of orange glow with her handbag on her lap, watching the world go by, as I tried to get her attention on the seconds when my cart spun past her. I've never been, but I'd argue the Courtown amusements and Pirates' Cove are better than Disneyland.

Discovering Ireland

Rainy-day activities were brought outside onto the veranda in the sun. Cryptic crosswords and Discovering Ireland. I still do the crossword every Sunday, without fail. I always needed my nana to help me complete it, but my dear pal Ruth has stepped up and together, over WhatsApp, we haven't had a blank square in months.

Unfortunately the tradition of playing Discovering Ireland hasn't lasted quite as long. Those weekly games have shaped my view of the country, though. I can't pass a road sign for Ballinasloe without saying the rhyme on the little card that sent players around the board visiting Irish towns. 'Horses, horses everywhere, at the fair, at Ballinasloe, go directly.' It was high stakes, I'll tell you! There was nothing like the frustration of being three jumps away from Ballinasloe only to be sent to the Giant's Causeway by your opponent. Or, worse: Larne.

Maybe it's nostalgia, amnesia, or just plain lies, but I don't remember childhood summers as being wet. They were balmy, exciting and full of safe adventures. I sound like an old curmudgeon now. Sure look, maybe tomorrow it'll be sunny. I'll go gather my laundry just in case.