| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stefanie Preissner: remembering the sunny summers of childhood

Stefanie Preissner Expand

Close

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Is it just me, or does anyone else think their childhood summers were warmer and drier than they are now?

Last week, as has become the norm, I woke to the sound of at least 30 birds warming up for an Alfred Hitchcock audition. As I reached to close the window, I noticed a blue sky the colour of Holy Mary's cloak. Suddenly, all back-to-bed bets were off.

I ran around gathering laundry, to have it washed and hanging on the line by 7am. The fever and rush were a result of weeks of being stung by thinking a sunny morning would give way to a sunny afternoon. I can never risk missing the chance to say, 'There was great drying out today'.