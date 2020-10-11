Stefanie Preissner: Public displays of grief frequently go viral, but wouldn't it be better if the dead person knew how beloved they were before they passed?

The internet has made it incredibly easy for people to share condolences after a death. You may have noticed celebrities frequently 'go viral' for days after their death, but I wonder at the point of it sometimes. Wouldn't it be so lovely if the dead person knew how beloved they were before they passed?

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have created public space for people to grieve, display their sorrow and share their condolences. This is not just a phenomenon with celebrities. Anyone who has lost a loved-one knows that social media is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's lovely to feel like you have people who see you and acknowledge your sadness, but it so often reproduces the worst parts of the grieving process - platitudes that help people who aren't directly affected to rationalise what has happened.

People don't seem to consider where they fall in the geography of a death. If you took some of the social-media posts around a celebrity death, you'd struggle to differentiate the dead person's son from someone who used to buy their albums every few years.

I think the clash happens because grief is complex and messy, but social media asks users to be succinct in a post. That dilutes tragedy, which can be brutal to people who are bereaved.

This year, we've seen public displays of grief for Kobe Bryant, Glee star Naya Rivera and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman - not to mention President Higgins's dog, Síoda.

It seems as though online communities feel the need to claim a stake in the deaths of people (or animals) they have even a vague attachment to. Sometimes they're heartfelt and moving, but I find the outpouring mawkish, syrupy and misrepresentative of the deceased.

On the same day that our President lost his four-legged friend, across the Atlantic, the US lost Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The woman, also commonly known by her initials RBG, was an American lawyer, jurist and associate justice of the US Supreme Court. She was appointed in 1993 by Bill Clinton. The news of her death was a shock to everyone, and the tributes on social media dwarfed every other trend for days after she passed.

As tributes to RGB flooded the web, I found myself feeling guilty for knowing very little about this woman. I stopped myself from sharing anything about her, because I would have been jumping on a bandwagon I felt I should be on, and instead, I educated myself about a woman who was a hero to so many.

What I've read has revealed to me an unstoppable, resilient superwoman. She is the sole reason women have the right to sign a mortgage without a man. She is why women can have bank accounts on their own without a male co-signer. She is why American women have the right to have a job without being discriminated against because of their female gender. She is also why women's jobs are protected when they get pregnant and have children. As late as the 1970s in the USA, it's reported that women were told to sterilise themselves or face being fired. That brutal choice between having a job, money and career autonomy, or having children was removed by RBG. She was a staunch champion of women and women's rights and fought her toughest battle to protect Roe vs Wade - the controversial case that allows women to access legal abortion in the US.

Once I'd read about RBG, I wanted to join the mass hysteria about her passing. Knowing that Donald Trump wants to replace her with someone who stands for the exact opposite of what she did added to the panic of the posts. It seemed that people's outpouring about her was an attempt to keep her alive somehow. If she kept trending, and the world knew everything she stood for, then surely replacing her with a pro-life conservative would be impossible? Unfortunately, social media is powerful but it's not magical. The politics plays out as politics does and the systems in place mean that RBG's dying wish to "not be replaced until a new president in installed" is unlikely to be granted.

Certainly, there are people who welcome social media as an effective medium for working through their grief - but I just hope that I never have to scream my love for someone into an online void but instead be safe in the knowledge that the people I love, know and feel my love before they pass. l