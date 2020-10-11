| 6.4°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: Public displays of grief frequently go viral, but wouldn't it be better if the dead person knew how beloved they were before they passed?

The internet has made it incredibly easy for people to share condolences after a death. You may have noticed celebrities frequently 'go viral' for days after their death, but I wonder at the point of it sometimes. Wouldn't it be so lovely if the dead person knew how beloved they were before they passed?

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have created public space for people to grieve, display their sorrow and share their condolences. This is not just a phenomenon with celebrities. Anyone who has lost a loved-one knows that social media is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's lovely to feel like you have people who see you and acknowledge your sadness, but it so often reproduces the worst parts of the grieving process - platitudes that help people who aren't directly affected to rationalise what has happened.

People don't seem to consider where they fall in the geography of a death. If you took some of the social-media posts around a celebrity death, you'd struggle to differentiate the dead person's son from someone who used to buy their albums every few years.