Stefanie Preissner: Our columnist on why it really is the most wonderful time of the year

It's finally here - my favourite week of the year. I love the mild panic mixed with calm joy that only Christmas week can bring. Every meet-up with a friend comes with the social fear of 'what if they have a present for me and I have nothing for them?' You walk around with a wrapped candle all week just in case you get caught with a surprise gift.

There's the winding-down feeling as people stop replying to emails. Each notification is either an 'out of office' response or another online store telling you about their final deals, which have been 'final' since Black Friday.

The days are only days for the blink of an eye, with the sun abandoning us at four o'clock and making way for the magical twinkling lightshow that the towns, cities and residential houses give us. The nights are full of warm food and hot drinks. Is there anything more joyful than peeling back the tape that has sealed the box of Roses under the tree for weeks?

I walk around during Christmas week, my earphones pumping festive tunes, imagining that I'm in a movie. All I want is for Brenda Fricker to appear to me, covered in pigeons in the Phoenix Park, to teach me the meaning of Christmas.

The days are packed full of 'to do' lists, and getting things done - and then, like particles settling on the bottom of a snow globe, the big day arrives.

Being totally honest, Christmas Day is not the best part of Christmas. The build-up is infinitely more enjoyable. The 25th is a day for children. As an adult, 'the magic of Christmas' takes on a whole new meaning.

Surviving the silly season with your liver intact and without getting gout becomes the real Christmas miracle. It can also take divine intervention to survive the prolonged exposure to your relatives that seems to be obligatory in December. There are many people who will wrap themselves up in the Covid-19 restrictions and ring out bells of joy that they can't spend time with the family this year.

For others, this year might mean a break in decades-old traditions of charades, or late-night card games, or the myriad rituals that we develop and cherish at Christmas.

I have a few traditions that have not changed since childhood. Some of them will survive the pandemic and others, sadly, will get to sit this year out. I watch Home Alone on the first of December every year. Several times a week, I will watch The Muppet Christmas Carol. Usually, I don't allow the initial viewing until December 15, because it has to be viewed with The Boy Housemate. As he's moved out, Covid regulations mean I've had to watch it alone this year and it's not the same.

The radio in my car usually gets tuned to Christmas FM on December 1 and isn't switched back until the airwaves go fuzzy at midnight on Christmas Eve. But this year I find myself flicking away from the tunes to keep up to date on the developing vaccine news - it's the Christmas gift that keeps on giving. I switch over when Stay Another Day by East 17 comes on Christmas FM. I will never accept it is a Christmas song in the same way I do not believe Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Neither is ET.

I enjoy everything about the run-up to Christmas. I even get a bit of joy out of the things that annoy me.

People putting antlers and a red nose on their car so that we might think it's a reindeer is a pet peeve that I delight in feeling every year when I see the first ridiculous vehicle of the season. I hit my own steering wheel and shout: "Oh god, there's a reindeer on the M50!" and laugh at how easily annoyed I am.

I turn on Liveline and bask in the fury of people complaining about how greedy children are 'nowadays' with the length of their Christmas lists. The annual gripe about how much a paper cup of mulled wine costs at a Christmas market is something I won't get to moan about this year, and I'll miss it.

I love people bemoaning the modern redundancy of the Christmas RTÉ Guide and yet, every house in the country buys a copy. It's not just the TV guide that makes an appearance in every house every year. Darina Allen's Simply Delicious Christmas makes its annual appearance as we remind ourselves how to make a great stuffing.

Whatever it's like, Christmas 2020 will be one to remember. Wrap up, mask up and have a happy holiday.