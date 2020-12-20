| 5.7°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: Our columnist on why it really is the most wonderful time of the year

It's finally here - my favourite week of the year. I love the mild panic mixed with calm joy that only Christmas week can bring. Every meet-up with a friend comes with the social fear of 'what if they have a present for me and I have nothing for them?' You walk around with a wrapped candle all week just in case you get caught with a surprise gift.

There's the winding-down feeling as people stop replying to emails. Each notification is either an 'out of office' response or another online store telling you about their final deals, which have been 'final' since Black Friday.

The days are only days for the blink of an eye, with the sun abandoning us at four o'clock and making way for the magical twinkling lightshow that the towns, cities and residential houses give us. The nights are full of warm food and hot drinks. Is there anything more joyful than peeling back the tape that has sealed the box of Roses under the tree for weeks?

