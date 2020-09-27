Stefanie Preissner... on the addictive nature of social media

People, including myself in this very column, have been complaining about the negative effects of social media on their mental health for years. The comparative and selective nature of online social networks are well explored, but I hadn't considered before now how they are fundamentally constructed to be difficult to delete. I often wondered why people advocate taking breaks from social media, but far fewer of us seem capable of deleting them completely.

Social media is designed to be addictive. It's not because of any fault on the side of humans - we are the species we are and we respond to incentives and get addicted to positive or enjoyable activities. Our brains will not change as fast as the tech industry can write code to manipulate us.

Have you noticed that your phone sends you ads for things 'you were just talking about'? Do you get a bit spooked when someone randomly pops into your head and when you open your socials, their profile pops up immediately? I've often turned to friends and said, "They're listening," when something more than a coincidence lands on my phone.

They're not listening - it's just that the algorithm can accurately predict your interests, needs and wants. Every time you click the 'I am not a robot' button and teach the computer what a traffic light or a crossroads is, it's getting more intelligent. When you google symptoms like 'missing period', you can be damned sure you're going to get ads for pregnancy tests. If you click on one and then google 'week 4 pregnancy symptoms', you can just sit back and wait for the algorithm to start sending you ads for buggies, maternity hospitals, and eventually nappies. It's learning every time you touch the screen. I always thought algorithms were just lines of code that made a website work the same for everyone. They are actually opinions embedded in code. They're not objective. They have the goal of the company that makes them. The goal is to get you to spend as much time as possible on their site so they can sell space to advertisers. Did you ever wonder why all these apps are free? There's a general rule online: if you're not paying for the product, you are the product. These sites are not trying to gather your data to sell it. Instead they're gathering information to make the app more enticing to you specifically. In that way, you will spend longer on it and they can earn more money from your attention. People who dismiss these fears often argue that this is just the same as when the printing press or TV was invented. They claim that human attention has always been the gold-ticket item. But there is a fundamental difference between a book and Facebook. The methods used to play on our ability to become addicted are different. Every day, the tech is learning new ways to keep you clicking, tapping, scrolling and reading - from the 'like' button that makes you feel popular and accepted to the 'up next' feature which lets you keep watching videos that the tech knows you will enjoy. Tech experts themselves are now beginning to sound the alarm on the dangerous human impact of social networking. I watched a documentary recently called The Social Dilemma and was astounded that not one of the experts interviewed allows their children to have a social media account. The technology is overwhelming our strength, willpower and intelligence. Even when I decide I want to quit or have a phone-free day, I can't. The withdrawal overwhelms me and I always go back to check in. These addictive features are only the tip of the iceberg. So you spend another hour online, where's the existential threat? There is none in that moment. But if you look at the bigger picture, there's a huge one. If the tech is only showing people what they want to see, then society becomes more and more polarised. We're seeing it already. Humans accept the reality of the world with which we are presented - it's like The Truman Show.