Stefanie Preissner... on the addictive nature of social media

People, including myself in this very column, have been complaining about the negative effects of social media on their mental health for years. The comparative and selective nature of online social networks are well explored, but I hadn't considered before now how they are fundamentally constructed to be difficult to delete. I often wondered why people advocate taking breaks from social media, but far fewer of us seem capable of deleting them completely.

Social media is designed to be addictive. It's not because of any fault on the side of humans - we are the species we are and we respond to incentives and get addicted to positive or enjoyable activities. Our brains will not change as fast as the tech industry can write code to manipulate us.

Have you noticed that your phone sends you ads for things 'you were just talking about'? Do you get a bit spooked when someone randomly pops into your head and when you open your socials, their profile pops up immediately? I've often turned to friends and said, "They're listening," when something more than a coincidence lands on my phone.