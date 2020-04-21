| 9.1°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: On a birthday that felt 'like the loneliest day in history'

Stefanie Preissner

Is it just me, or has anyone else had a birthday during this Covid-19 lock-in? I like to call it a 'lock-in' rather than a 'lockdown'. I have very fond memories of lock-ins from the years BC (before Covid). A lock-in is snug, and jolly, and there's usually a sing-song - lockdowns feel like being stuck inside a scratchy jumper that's too tight around the neck.

Even though billions of people sang Happy Birthday for 20 seconds while washing their hands on my birthday last Tuesday, it felt like the loneliest day in history.

I've never been a party girl. Large groups of people have always been my idea of hell, but this week I would have given anything to have everyone I know in a room together, eating cake and playing party games.