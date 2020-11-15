| 10.3°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: Movies and TV are the only escapism we have right now, but in romanticising everything from gambling to serial killers are they doing us a disservice?

Stefanie Preissner. Photo by Kip Carroll

Netflix has become a global coping mechanism. As the pandemic goes on, the choice of what to watch seems to be reducing as fast as my social contacts. After I rewatched all my favourite shows, I realised I was going to have to expand my palate.

I once had a friend who told me if I didn't like croissants we couldn't be mates. Our friendship crumbled like pastry flakes. I don't understand that appeal of the greasy tongue-coating, or the fact that after eating a croissant you are covered in patisserie dandruff.

Like croissants, I have received so many terrible Netflix recommendations that it's making me question my friendships. It's not the acting, the production or the scripts that I'm struggling with. I find myself getting annoyed at broader things, like themes or character traits that are being romanticised out of all proportion. I have a list.

