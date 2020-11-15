Stefanie Preissner: Movies and TV are the only escapism we have right now, but in romanticising everything from gambling to serial killers are they doing us a disservice?

Netflix has become a global coping mechanism. As the pandemic goes on, the choice of what to watch seems to be reducing as fast as my social contacts. After I rewatched all my favourite shows, I realised I was going to have to expand my palate.

I once had a friend who told me if I didn't like croissants we couldn't be mates. Our friendship crumbled like pastry flakes. I don't understand that appeal of the greasy tongue-coating, or the fact that after eating a croissant you are covered in patisserie dandruff.

Like croissants, I have received so many terrible Netflix recommendations that it's making me question my friendships. It's not the acting, the production or the scripts that I'm struggling with. I find myself getting annoyed at broader things, like themes or character traits that are being romanticised out of all proportion. I have a list.

Inspired by my earlier gripe with croissants, I'll start with France. Why do films and television make Paris and French things seem wonderful, romantic and exquisite? If it's not frogs legs, it's snails or the Eiffel Tower. There's actually a term called Paris Syndrome, where tourists get clinically depressed after visiting Paris, on realising it's not what it's like in the movies. I've never been to France. I've tried to go to Paris twice and ended up in hospital each time. Maybe that's colouring my view of it. My friends travelled without me and returned with Mickey Mouse trinkets and stories of watch-sellers harassing people. It needs to stop.

Next up is stalking. There are far too many scripts where someone's refusal to take no for an answer is hailed as being a sign of their undying love. In fact, a majority of movies and TV shows render love in a really disturbing kind of way. I know that no show will ever get made if there isn't sufficient drama, and that drama stems from conflict, but I've seen enough creeps claiming 'love at first sight' and conflating infatuation with love.

Netflix's You is case in point. They cast the most non-threatening and objectively handsome man they could find. This is a trick Hollywood uses to make creeps seem less creepy. When someone is stalking you and they're handsome it's OK, apparently.

Why is obsession portrayed as hot?

I think people learn from TV that those behaviours are normal, and then emulate them in real life. There has to be space for moderation in romance. But I guess no one wants to watch a TV show about a guy who likes a girl just enough, compliments her a normal amount, and is ambivalent when she says she's not in the mood tonight.

Then we have murderers. I'm pretty hardcore into true crime. I watch all the shows, listen to podcasts and sometimes when I hear about a crime in real life, I find myself thinking, 'That's going to make a great podcast series.' That thinking is messed up; a symptom of this true-crime era. I'm wondering if we need to do some work to stop romanticising crime and serial killers?

I saw a Ted Bundy movie that depicted the psychopath as a sexy, misunderstood dreamboat played by Zac Efron, who shot to fame in High School Musical. There's obviously a market for content, largely aimed at women, that shows female characters letting awful, abusive men make excuses for their bad behaviour. I wonder if our female obsession with true crime is some kind of exercise in survival? If we experience it on screen, maybe we feel more armed in real life?

Last on my list is gambling. Why are there so many movies that romanticise gambling? Uncut Gems, Casino Royale, any of the Oceans franchise, the list is as long as a casino's opening hours. If it's set in Las Vegas you can bet your last cent it's going to give you a shiny, glittery version of what is a brutal and soul-destroying addiction. It's not James Bond playing baccarat in Monte Carlo; it's desperate, powerless people destroying their lives and losing money they don't have. Obviously some people can gamble for fun. But for so many it's not fun and the grip of a gambling addiction is a very dark place. But then, some lad losing his wages in the bookies isn't going to sell as much popcorn as George Clooney rolling dice while wearing a tuxedo. Do we need a bit more reality in our fiction? Or is real life real enough right now? l