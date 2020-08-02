| 11.8°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: Looking forward

Is it just me, or are other people missing having something to look forward to?

When I was a kid, there was a point in early August when I would start looking forward to going back to school. It usually coincided with the smell of new books, and the inimitable waft of cheap plastic when you opened a new pencil case. I would place all my pencils facing the same direction, tucking my sharpener safely into the side. After Mam had covered my books in clear contact, I would stow them in my school bag, arranging them from tallest to smallest, being careful to make sure all the spines were level and enough space had been left at the front for my lunch box.

The anticipation of seeing my friends and showing off my new stationary brought far more happiness than the act of going back to school actually did. The event itself was tarnished by the scratchy uniform and the exhaustion of long days concentrating on multiplication and unspoken social rules.