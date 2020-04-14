| 7.5°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: living all the colours of the emotional rainbow - every day

Is it just me, or are other people noticing that since this pandemic has happened, their emotions have become a daily rainbow? I spend periods of each day trapped inside each colour of this attitude arc, and seem to be losing the ability to control my emotions. Yesterday, I corona-cried for 20 minutes because a piece of red onion dropped on to the floor.

I exploded with enthusiasm later that day when I caught my neighbour getting into his car and stole a brief conversation with him through the window. I'm fearful of takeaway containers. I'm obsessed with jigsaws. I'm challenging myself to pick out the individual scents in my candles. I cry all the time: out of gratitude to the woman who works in my local Centra; out of despair that people can't spend the last few days and hours with their dying loved ones, and just for no reason at all. The only thing getting me through the day is the Sudocrem ad with the calming pandas. I need more Sudocrem pandas.

Covid-negative