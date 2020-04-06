Stefanie Preissner: Isolation diary - getting sick means taking nothing for granted

Is it just me, or is anyone else suddenly hyper aware of everything they've taken for granted? I can't write as quickly as the things are coming to me, but having coffee with friends, hugging my mam, bumping into people and just feeling like the world is safe, are a few. One thing that has surprised me is the behind-the-scenes work I took for granted. With newspapers being created from people's homes, things like copy editing (the people who fix my spelling and terrible punctuation) are stretched thin, and I suddenly feel like I'm in front of an audience of 300,000 at a Spelling Bee final, attempting to spell 'denouement'. "Can you use it in a sentence, please?"

Is anyone else in social isolation? I've kept a brief diary of the things that strike me in my new contained life, as I wait for the results of my Covid-19 test.

DAY 1

It's a novelty at this point. I feel like David Blaine when he lived in that glass box above the River Thames in London for 44 days. I consider modelling my new quarantined life on his. He survived without food, but with 4.5 litres of water a day. Maybe I'll try that.

Ten minutes later it's time to take my steroids, and they demand to be taken with food, so I give up.

DAY 2

Yesterday's steroids gave me such a boost of energy that I cleaned the radiator too ferociously and scrubbed the paint off it. I think I still have half a tin of the paint somewhere. I take a nap and make 'checking the shed' my afternoon activity.

DAY 3

I wake up and am devastated - yes it's an over-reaction, but it's a pandemic, so here we are - that Ireland AM has decided to start at 8am for the foreseeable.

When you spend every minute of your day between two rooms in your house, an hour's fluctuation in terrestrial television programming has a supreme impact. I cry and cough for 55 minutes, make a coffee and nod to the Ireland AM theme tune.

I get into such a fit of asthmatic heaving after dinner that I have to call a doctor. After a phone consultation, they tell me they're calling an ambulance because of my shortness of breath. I tell them to save the ambulance for a crisis and I get a lift to the hospital.

DAY 4

I sleep like child after a day at the beach when I get back from Beaumont A&E. I dream of walking down Baggot Street and smiling at clampers. I wake, take my medication, and try to meditate away the memory of how horrific a blood gas test is.

I worry about never being able to go anywhere again. I used to worry about having to go anywhere, but that was in the olden days; back in 1BC - Before Covid-19. Or February, as it used to be called.

I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror. I stop, turn, and have a full conversation with myself. I start to relate to Jack Nicholson in The Shining.

DAY 5

I develop a dance routine to the theme tune of Ireland AM. I learn that nine toilet rolls have lasted me eight days.

I consider connecting with people via online hangouts but the conversations are getting so repetitive that I opt out. People keep asking if I think a lockdown is coming. I haven't set foot outside my front door in a week - the world could be being run by Smurfs speaking Chinese and I wouldn't know. If it's not happening in my house or on RTE News Now, I haven't a notion.

DAY 6

I find four toilet rolls under my bed after my antibiotic rolls under it. This task tires me, and I take a nap on the floor with my head partially under the bed. I learn that a nap is a measure of time and it is the same length as a sustained nightmare where all my teeth fall out.

I paint the radiator, and have to open all the windows in the evening when the heating comes on and the fumes make me drowsy and tease my cough into reappearing.

DAY 7

I make a list of people who have been kind and commit to never taking them for granted again. The doctor tells me I can leave the house when my temperature has been normal for 48 hours. I take my temperature every 30 minutes. I step out my back door and imagine what it will be like when I can step out the front door. The birds are auditioning for a Hitchcock movie. I go back inside. The days pass all the same. I have no idea what the denouement of this situation will be, and I apologise for typos.