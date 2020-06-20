Stefanie Preissner... If there is one thing worse than the Leaving Cert

| 13.9°C Dublin

If there is one thing worse than the Leaving Cert

Is it just me or did anyone else spend the months leading up to their Leaving Cert praying for it to be cancelled somehow?

I remember blowing out the candles on my 18th birthday cake and wishing for some celestial intervention to stop the exams from happening. My birthday is in April, so I reckoned the gods had just enough time to get their cancellation ducks in a row to make my wish come true.

They didn't. I sat my first Leaving Cert exam in 2005 with a belly full of Pharmaton because my mother must have thought a vitamin and mineral deficiency were the things that tripped me up in my pre-exams. I wrote so much in that first exam that my middle finger had a massive welt and a substantial dent by 5pm. To this day, that finger resembles something a child created with clay.