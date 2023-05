NASA astronaut Sally Ride (1951 - 2012) in the interior of the Challenger space shuttle during the STS-41-G mission, October 1984. In 1983 she became the first American woman in space on the STS-7 mission. Photo: Space Frontiers/Getty Images

In 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman to go to space. Ahead of a week-long trip, the aeronautical engineers at Nasa asked Sally if 100 was the correct number of tampons she might need for the journey.