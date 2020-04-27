| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stefanie Preissner: How to greet your heroes when lockdown ends

Stefanie Preissner Expand

Close

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Is it just me, or does anyone else have Tuesday marked in big desperate circles on their calendar? For the sake of argument and my sanity I need to assume that we are in fact going to be let out on the fifth, and that in the time from writing this to it being printed, no new restrictions have been thrown down like a terrible gauntlet.

I took a biro to May 5 on April 10, when Leo announced the extension of the current restrictions. I was so emphatic about marking the date that I didn't even take the time to remove the calendar from the fridge. The concentric circles betray how much the date means to me - I leaned so heavily on the pen that the indentation goes right through the pages to August 4. The biro ran out from being held horizontally, so the last few furious marks are actually just inkless scratches on paper. Maybe I thought if I gave the date enough decoration, it might feel important enough to come sooner.

It hasn't, though.