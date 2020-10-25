Stefanie Preissner: How pandemic distancing is starting to take a toll on friendships

It's getting to the point where I actually kind of miss my outer circle of friends. You know those acquaintances you meet, like, twice a year - maybe you have a mutual friend whose birthday always unites you, or maybe you have an annual tradition of meeting this pal on All-Ireland final day.

I've cooked banana bread more times than I have been in the physical presence of some of my casual friends since March. There was a front-garden birthday-present drop-off in April; a socially distanced walk in the Phoenix Park in May, and a contactless meeting in a car park in August.

Precious as the memories now are, the actual meeting felt stressful and too emotional. Maybe it's because you can't hug goodbye and you're not sure when you're ever going to see them again.

As a socially reclusive introvert, the nostalgia and saudade I feel for lost social connections feels odd, like putting on someone else's shoes.

So I've made an active effort to try to get onboard with maintaining my relationships via digital platforms. I cannot abide phone calls. I get instantly irritated by people calling me. My skin crawls during phone conversations. Oh god, the awkwardness, the cutting off, the speaking over each other, the repetition of unheard, unnecessary questions. But I realise how anxious I'm getting about the state of my friendships, so I've doubled down on texting, commenting on Instagram posts, retweeting and sending memes. Many are in the same boat; we wonder more often whether our friends are still our friends, whether our connections are still 'good', or if everyone in the world is annoyed with us.

I'm calling it friendship paranoia and it's not just a result of too many socially isolated months. It's an anxiety that, for me, first arrived in junior infants when I was rewarded with a queen cake for clearing away my number line the fastest. I had an immediate and acute pain in my tummy that my BFF Tom wouldn't be my friend any more because he didn't get a cake.

Because it's now highly discouraged to do any kind of socialising - as though enjoyment is a Covid-19 magnet - we are all sitting in front of screens agonising over emojis and trying to read between the lines. Of course you could call them… but you don't, so you just sit and fret. And yes, by you, I mean me.

Whether we like it or not, friendships take work and only last as long as there is some kind of routine. We all have an example of a friend who disappeared in a flurry of 'rainchecks'. There's only so many times a catch-up date can be cancelled or postponed before we just give up. The new restrictions mean that these traditions and schedules have changed along with everything else we had planned for our life.

I'm not feeling it so much with my nearest and dearest. There's a solidarity and a togetherness you feel with people who have become your 'pod'. But anyone who I used to meet circumstantially - those friendships have suffered.

There was the guy whose name I don't even know who trained with my personal trainer the hour before me on a Tuesday. I wonder what he's doing now? Has he, like me, lost all muscle mass and switched to using his dumb-bells as a not-so-temporary laptop-stand? There were the friends I made at ju-jitsu who I see on Instagram but I don't know well enough to engage in private conversation.

Some of my friendships are undergoing a silent, mutual dissolving process. We're like two Solpadeine in a glass, gently but steadily disappearing before each other. It might be more accurate to describe the literal dissolution - watching each other's Instagram stories and interpreting innocuous photos as proof that the friendship has perished.

I didn't need Nphet to make me say no to a party. I was already adept saying no and cancelling plans. I've always been happiest inside my own home, but now, as October ends, even I have had my fill of home. I'm looking forward to the day that not socialising will become a choice and not a rule again.

It's not an easy time to be a friend; we're all at least mildly upset most of the time. But hunger is certainly the best sauce, so as soon the option to be a brilliant, present friend is possible, I will certainly choose it. l