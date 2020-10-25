| 8°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: How pandemic distancing is starting to take a toll on friendships

It's getting to the point where I actually kind of miss my outer circle of friends. You know those acquaintances you meet, like, twice a year - maybe you have a mutual friend whose birthday always unites you, or maybe you have an annual tradition of meeting this pal on All-Ireland final day.

I've cooked banana bread more times than I have been in the physical presence of some of my casual friends since March. There was a front-garden birthday-present drop-off in April; a socially distanced walk in the Phoenix Park in May, and a contactless meeting in a car park in August.

Precious as the memories now are, the actual meeting felt stressful and too emotional. Maybe it's because you can't hug goodbye and you're not sure when you're ever going to see them again.