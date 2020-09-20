| 12.4°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: How getting engaged highlighted how I am a chronic under-celebrator

Stefanie Preissner

You know when, at Christmas time, you might keep a generic but nicely wrapped present in your bag 'just in case' you meet a friend who has a present for you and you don't want to be caught? Well, I've been caught - in many senses of the word, actually.

I got engaged a few weeks ago and I have been mortified by the wave of happiness, excitement, and delight we have experienced from people when they hear the news because I now realise that I have grossly under-celebrated the engagements of every couple who has ever told me they are getting hitched. A good few of my friends have walked this happy path towards marriage before me, and now that I am following in their footsteps, I can tell you that I must have seemed like a terrible friend. I have never been as excited for anyone else's engagement as some people seem to be about mine.

Focus of joy