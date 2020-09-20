Stefanie Preissner: How getting engaged highlighted how I am a chronic under-celebrator

You know when, at Christmas time, you might keep a generic but nicely wrapped present in your bag 'just in case' you meet a friend who has a present for you and you don't want to be caught? Well, I've been caught - in many senses of the word, actually.

I got engaged a few weeks ago and I have been mortified by the wave of happiness, excitement, and delight we have experienced from people when they hear the news because I now realise that I have grossly under-celebrated the engagements of every couple who has ever told me they are getting hitched. A good few of my friends have walked this happy path towards marriage before me, and now that I am following in their footsteps, I can tell you that I must have seemed like a terrible friend. I have never been as excited for anyone else's engagement as some people seem to be about mine.

Focus of joy

Don't get me wrong - we are grateful for the outpouring of congratulations and well wishes and, although I'm not very comfortable being the focus of so many people's joy, presents are always welcome.

We have already received four picture frames with different icons of jubilation emblazoned on them. One frame has a crystal Champagne bottle in the corner, two of them have glitter confetti on the edges, and then there's the one with the word 'Engaged' in rose gold on the bottom. I haven't got photos I care to frame yet, so three sets of models with impossibly white teeth stare at us from the mantelpiece. Interestingly, two of the frames have the same models in different poses. In one, they seem to have got engaged on a beach, and in the other the guy is down on one knee in the middle of a field of daisies. Both are beautiful but we're not sure if they decided to renew their vows, or if maybe she didn't say yes the first time.

Deep guilt

I feel a deep guilt that I have never gifted a frame like this to anyone. I didn't even know an occasion-specific frame existed. What's worse, I didn't know that an engagement, an event that happens within a couple, was cause for such public joy. It feels wonderful to bask in, but every stroke I take in the warm waters of the mass rejoicing brings with it pangs of guilt for the celebrations

I have only casually regarded.

"Show me the ring" is demanded of me in a way that makes me feel like a jewellery version of Jerry Maguire. I extend my hand and I have to say, I take a second to admire the ring myself.

The guilt sinks in again because I have never had the impulse to try on someone else's ring, but I'm told that it's a tradition. Well, maybe in pre-pandemic times, but until I get the all-clear from the acting chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, I'm going to consider that a phase-five activity.

A woman I barely know tells me about a tradition she'd be doing if it weren't for 'the corona'. Apparently, you take the ring of an engaged woman, put it on your ring finger, twist it three times towards your heart and make a wish.

I imagine watching someone doing this with my ring. I actually think it would make me feel quite special or even more cherished than I already feel. It's a tradition that might make you feel that your ring, or the strong love that gave way to the ring, is so potent that it has the ability to grant wishes.

The guilt comes again. I've never made any of my friends feel that special. I've never made a big enough deal of their rings. And I don't make wishes. I don't do it when I blow out candles or drive over train tracks. I don't blow my hopes and dreams into the air on the crest of someone else's eyelashes. I used to do it with my birthday candles as a child, but I'd forget the wishes 30 seconds later.

The twisty-wishy tradition has as many terms and conditions as a complex pre-nup. The twisty-wisher person is not allowed to wish for love or money for themselves. Doesn't that seem a bit twisted, a little cruel? It's like the engagement ring is forbidden from causing any more engagements.

Next time someone I know gets engaged I'm going to make a wish to be more excited for other people's life moments.