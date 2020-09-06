Stefanie Preissner: Finding connection and beloning in a polarised world

It's not just me. It was never just me.

For 65 weeks, I have written in this column. Each week I posed a question about whether I was alone in whatever particular predicament, situation, preference or oddity was the topic of the week.

You might roll your eyes at how long it has taken for me to learn the lesson, but it's come as an epiphany. Granted, it not a revelation on the scale of Archimedes when he discovered how to measure volume - he's the guy who shouted 'Eureka!'.

I've had thousands of people reach out to me on Twitter and Instagram over those 65 weeks. They've connected with me on every topic from housemate losses to DIY disasters. Some have also confused contact-tracing requests for someone asking them on a date. Others have had songs stuck in their heads and appreciated the chewing gum tips.

Many people were also clearing out the homes of loved ones who had passed and expressed condolences and solidarity with the savageness of the task. I was surprised how many people find those Sudocrem bears on the TV commercial as soothing as I do. No matter the randomness of the column, someone always related. Over and over, the message 'you are not alone' came at me like a scratched Michael Jackson CD.

In the end, it was a conversation with a gifted three year-old that laminated the idea in my mind. She had just seen Toy Story for the first time. We talked about the scary boy who hurts Woody and then, trying to distract her from reliving the fear, I asked when she knew the toys were going to be safe. She told me it was when Buzz Lightyear 'saw the other Buzzes in the telly' and realised he wasn't the only space ranger.

It's a sad scene - Buzz Lightyear is forced to reconcile that he is not unique. He is not solely responsible for protecting the universe from Evil Emperor Zurg. Initially, he is devastated, but the home truth that he is just a toy, and one of many, is what saves him.

It's only after this moment that Buzz is truly able to connect and make friends with the other toys. Then the song You've Got A Friend In Me plays and we all know his life is going to be better now.

Shameful

Writing the article every week and repeatedly asking whether I was alone means that I now know I'm never alone. No matter how odd, bizarre, shameful, sad or peculiar my predicament is, there is always someone who relates to it completely.

At first, like Buzz, my ego took a hit. All those teenage desires to be unique and individual; to be seen as your own person rather than just one of a generation come bubbling up. But for me, that ego bruise quickly gives way to a deep sense of "I belong here". Just like Buzz realising that the weight of the salvation of the universe is no longer on his shoulders, there's a freedom to learning you're just a small cog in a big wheel.

I spent years on a mission to have the highest number of friends possible. For some reason, I thought quantity was more important than quality. We're certain that we'll be cooler, happier and more popular based on a higher number, and that only got exacerbated when social media got involved.

"How many Facebook friends do you have?" was a question I used to ask to measure my popularity against that of someone I was meeting for the first time. I would omit the fact that a third of my Facebook friends were people that I met once on a holiday, or some I knew for a few weeks in Irish college.

As I got older, and certainly in the last few months, I have learned the importance of having a few friends who are authentic - people who love me, respect me and support me. Studies show that most people are actually happier with a small inner circle who they can depend on, as opposed to a wide social net of acquaintances who don't mean as much.

I've connected with people who feel safe to share their beautiful vulnerabilities with me because something I've written has consciously or subconsciously resonated with them.

In this fraught, fractured and polarised world, finding a community seems as crucial as finding water in a desert. It certainly provides support, stress relief and a place to experience joy but, more importantly, I think when we have a tribe, a sense of belonging, that basic need is met, and that can position us perfectly to be able to focus on how we can be helpful to other people.