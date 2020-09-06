| 12°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: Finding connection and beloning in a polarised world

It's not just me. It was never just me.

For 65 weeks, I have written in this column. Each week I posed a question about whether I was alone in whatever particular predicament, situation, preference or oddity was the topic of the week.

You might roll your eyes at how long it has taken for me to learn the lesson, but it's come as an epiphany. Granted, it not a revelation on the scale of Archimedes when he discovered how to measure volume - he's the guy who shouted 'Eureka!'.