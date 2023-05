"They’re calling it QuitTok — a term used to describe a trend on social media where users create videos announcing that they are quitting their jobs, or even record the actual moment they quit, to varying levels of drama." Stock photo — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you’ve been in a cafe, shop, restaurant, grocery store, or any retail or service venue in the last year you’ll have seen them — the ‘staff wanted’ signs. While some parts of society bounced back from the worst of the pandemic, many industries are still limping around like a three-legged dog, unable to work at their most efficient and productive level because of staff shortages.