Stefanie Preissner: Dealing with a loss of control

Is it just me or do other people ever wish they could control the world and everything in it?

Since March, this desire in me has been amplified like a concert in Croke Park. (Remember when concerts were a thing?) I used to live close to Croke Park, and would sit in the tiny yard that could barely accommodate two chairs and listen to the sound checks, the noise covering Dublin 7 in a thick musical bubble, like we were all in someone's musical jewellery box.

Since all of our lives have been upended and our plans and futures lie at the mercy of an invisible virus or a team of public health officials, the need to feel in control has strengthened in some of us. A woman I know had her wedding planned for August 9. Actually, it was planned for May 2, but with the lockdown and restrictions, she had to reschedule. On the evening of August 7 - when the Taoiseach announced that Kildare, Laois and Offaly were to be locked down with under six hours' notice - her wedding was yet again wiped out by this virus.