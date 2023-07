"Climate change is not new to any of us. Back when I was in school it was referred to as global warming, but experts decided this phrase didn’t communicate the severity and risk to the planet so it had a PR revamp."

Climate change is not new to any of us. Back when I was in school it was referred to as global warming, but experts decided this phrase didn’t communicate the severity and risk to the planet so it had a PR revamp. It’s now referred to as a climate crisis; which is more accurate.