Stefanie Preissner: A fear of the dentist that just can't be shaken

My dentist and I are flirting with the idea of crowns again. It's our annual dance. Every year, one of my teeth starts making its presence felt in my mouth. It's not always on the same day, it's more of a moveable feast, like Easter. Some random night between New Year's and my birthday, I lie awake with a toothache.

My dentist greets me with a head tilt and a 'back again' raise of his brows. I do a self-effacing shuffle and outline my dental-hygiene routine to him as though a recap might stop the pain. Last year, I got a root canal; this year, I decided to get a crown - because I'm a queen. A procrastination queen.

Apparently an implant is the only thing that will once and for all stop the annual ache. I was open to idea until he talked me through the process. I have no interest in "a titanium post" being "surgically placed" into my jawbone. This resistance to the dental implant is the last vestige of a pattern of medical procrastination that I have worked hard to overcome.

