Sophie White: Collect hobbies – they're the only thing between you and nihilism

Sophie White

&quot;I&rsquo;m very lucky — not only do I knit, I also dance, do DIY tattoos and, more recently, roller-skate.&quot; Expand
Sophie White discovers the pleasure of a new hobby Expand

Sophie White discovers the pleasure of a new hobby

In pandemic times, pretty much everyone got a pastime. They were even recommended by the HSE as a way of coping with the stress of such an unexpected turn in our collective fortunes. Before Covid-19, either fewer people had hobbies or they were less vocal about them. The proliferation of chat about crafts and hobbies on social media felt a bit like voices in the dark sharing intel on survival.

It makes sense. In the psychiatric hospital where I once stayed, I wasn’t allowed to have my knitting needles at first — fair. But hobbies, aka occupational therapy, were prescribed like medicine. The fact that these things do help was underscored by the viral nature of these activities during Covid-19. They spread as fast as the illness itself.

