Sophie White: Collect hobbies – they're the only thing between you and nihilism

In pandemic times, pretty much everyone got a pastime. They were even recommended by the HSE as a way of coping with the stress of such an unexpected turn in our collective fortunes. Before Covid-19, either fewer people had hobbies or they were less vocal about them. The proliferation of chat about crafts and hobbies on social media felt a bit like voices in the dark sharing intel on survival.

It makes sense. In the psychiatric hospital where I once stayed, I wasn’t allowed to have my knitting needles at first — fair. But hobbies, aka occupational therapy, were prescribed like medicine. The fact that these things do help was underscored by the viral nature of these activities during Covid-19. They spread as fast as the illness itself.

I entered the pandemic pre-armed with a hobby I’d acquired a few years earlier during a private cataclysm of my own. Knitting was perfect for my purposes. At the time, I’d been levelled by my warped version of drinking and spent many hours in addiction recovery groups, when just sitting there and facing my alcoholism was a huge challenge. I found knitting incredible for helping me to be relaxed and focussed, not just in addiction groups, but in life in general. I knit so I don’t unravel.

When I stopped drinking, I found I had incalculable difficulty just existing. I think this feeling visits us all at different points in life. For some of us with more frequency and for longer tenures than others — there’s no justice or fairness in it. Call it depression or mental-health issues. I call it soul-dead and brain-sick. I have had it when I had my first nervous breakdown, my first baby, my first grief and — hey-ho — my first pandemic.

The anguish of being soul-dead is dangerous but it’s a danger that remains sealed off until our hands begin to act out the pain within. In pandemic, never before were so many idle hands in need of benign occupation. So a million starters were started, paintings painted and punch-needles punched.

‘Time heals all wounds’ is probably one of the truest and most infuriating aphorisms. When we’re in distress, we want to apply time to our lives like a healing compress — but time is not something we can grasp, never mind wield as we need. And so: pastimes. Early pandemic life was very focussed on time. We had roadmaps! In difficult times, tapping out the hours is sometimes key to being able to cope with the troubles at hand. Pastime is another word for hobby; it makes sense, we are making time pass.

Of course, passing time is only the most literal interpretation of a hobby. For me, I need to play and create every day — in my hobbies, I find this need answered. In adulthood, we can become so locked into rigid routines, consumed by the demands and obligations of mere living, that we rarely get to play.

I’m very lucky — not only do I knit, I also dance, do DIY tattoos and, more recently, roller-skate. But more than that I have always had work that involved a considerable amount of play and creativity. I was a chef for years which can be gruelling work but I always saw it as more of a performance — like putting on a play every night. A play.

A recent article in The Atlantic discussed how hobbies could well be an extension of our obsession with productivity, outlining that after the industrial revolution, when the working week was reduced, the prevailing attitude was that increased leisure time could lead to depraved activities like… amusement parks! So hobbies acquired a virtuous reputation, which is perhaps why displaying your creations can often read as insufferable on social media.

According to The Atlantic, further evidence that capitalism has infected our downtime is that, among scholars, hobbies are often referred to as ‘productive leisure’ or ‘serious leisure’. Call me idealistic, but I can’t get behind this. Hobbies are an outlet for our devotions and our wonderful idiosyncrasies. The greatest proof I can come up with of hobbies-as-passions is the lovingly detailed reviews of advanced Lego sets aimed at adults. This one, for a vintage-typewriter Lego set, charmed me: “Hats off to the Lego engineers for turning a great idea into an excellent kit. It really captures the spirit of a typewriter, feels authentic and is thankfully a lot lighter but still looks solid. The build was great, and I love the really clever escapement mechanism that advances the carriage.”

That’s passion right there.