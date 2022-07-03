| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Society must face facts and accept its role in crime crisis

Eoin O'Malley

Six or so lines of subhead six or so lines of subhead six or so lines of subhead six or so lines of subhead six or so lines of subhead

An Garda Síochána could start using facial recognition technology. Stock image Expand

Close

An Garda Síochána could start using facial recognition technology. Stock image

An Garda Síochána could start using facial recognition technology. Stock image

An Garda Síochána could start using facial recognition technology. Stock image

Every time any of us goes online — which is pretty much every waking moment for a lot of people — we are annoyingly asked whether we consent to receive the website’s cookies.

Cookies, I think, are files that send a little message which the website leaves on your device to make it easier to recognise who you are when you visit again.

More On Helen McEntee

Most Watched

Privacy