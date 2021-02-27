Social media is now a cesspit. Big tech must do something about it

Well, it’s happened again.

Should we be surprised? Hardly. Should we be angry? Definitely. In this case I’m referring to the latest example of racist abuse to be directed towards an Irish player.

Republic of Ireland under-19 winger Tyreik Wright is highly rated at Aston Villa. They’ve loaned the lad out to Walsall to gain some first team experience and everything seems to be going rather well for him. Everything except social media, that is.

On Wednesday, Villa announced that, after he was subjected to a barrage of racist bile, they have reported the matter to the West Midlands Hate Crime division. According to his parent club: “Tyreik, who is currently on loan at Walsall, received sickening and abhorrent messages via his Instagram account, messages which the club have reported to both the social media platform and West Midlands police... and will continue to do what we can to report and help root out all forms of discrimination.”

But is there more that can be done about the seeming epidemic of racist and sectarian abuse currently being heaped on so many Irish players?

James McClean is obviously the most high-profile target of this invective and he has been courageous in his refusal to back down before the bullies and the bigots. But not every player is as steely and prickly as the Derry man. The source of McClean’s woes stem from his long-standing refusal to wear the poppy on his jersey every November.

Is that the correct decision? Well, it’s not a case of him being either right or wrong — it’s simply his decision and he has every right to make it. With McClean, you could argue that the stick he receives is more sectarian than racist and that is why the English FA has been so clueless when it comes to dealing with the matter. Some forms of abuse are seen as more of a hot-button issue than others and it seems the powers that be only have eyes for racially motivated hatred. That’s because they’re terrified of not being seen to do something, while a gobby Irish man from Derry is a more complicated case to defend.

Shane Duffy is another Derry man who has been on the receiving end since he joined Celtic. He revealed last week that he had been subjected to a torrent of Irish venom from a Rangers supporter. At least in this instance, the culprit was quickly identified and he tried to weasel his way out of trouble by saying that he ‘just wanted to get a reaction’ from the imposing centre half.

Why anyone in their right mind would want to anger a man as physically imposing as Duffy remains a mystery but the defence that he was just looking for attention was at least, I suppose, as honest as it was pathetic. Of course, it’s not just the Irish players plying their trade in England and Scotland who are getting hammered on social media.

Marcus Rashford may be the highest-profile black player to receive abuse but he’s far from the only one.

In fact, it now appears that many, if not indeed most, of the black and ethnic-minority professionals have been the target of the idiots. Also, it should be remembered that the Irish can dish it out as well, as the recent appalling case involving the Kerry teenager and Ian Wright proved. Is there suddenly a massive rise in racism in the UK, as some campaigners have claimed?

Well, you can’t argue with the evidence but I rather doubt that this is a direct result of Brexit, which is one theory. Nor do I really buy the other suggestion that this is all down to Trump. Frankly, I doubt these knuckle-draggers are really that politically engaged.

No, I reckon the real reason is far more obvious — people have been going mad during lockdown and social media is a perfect way to vent and get things off your chest. There have been several surveys in the last few months which have shown that people have become angrier and more belligerent on their social media accounts.

But when it comes social media, now is surely the time to make these vastly wealthy companies do something about it.

If Twitter is prepared to boot the previous president of the US from its platform, how on earth can it justify allowing death threats and menacing racial abuse to remain?

Fundamentally, of course, there are free speech issues at stake. But telling someone you’re going to burn their house down doesn’t fall under the protection of free speech. It’s a direct threat and already covered under the law.

Platforms could start by insisting on proof of identity by subscribers. Anonymity has become a curse on society, as indeed has social media itself.

Also, the words of one of my early bosses often ring in my ears whenever this vexed issue arises. When I had filed a particularly scathing and, I thought, rather funny, piece about a celebrity, he asked me a simple question:

“Would you say that to their face?”

To be honest, I wouldn’t.

So I dialled it down and walked away with a great lesson — never write something about an individual that you wouldn’t be prepared be prepared to say to them in person.

It’s a lesson the trolls could learn.

Ricky Gervais hits the nail on the head: woke culture is killing comedy

The reliably divisive Ricky Gervais was back in the news this week when he had another go at so-called ‘woke culture’.

In this instance, he was making the point that producers and commissioners at the likes of the BBC and Channel 4 are now terrified of causing offence — and you can’t make great comedy if you’re constantly looking over your shoulder.

I was reminded of that the other night while looking at some repeats of 1990s lad-classic Men Behaving Badly. Frankly, if that was to be commissioned today, the writers would probably be up on hate crime charges.

But Gervais also made a really interesting point — the vast majority of those who say they’re offended by something aren’t really offended, they’re just flexing their muscles and looking for attention.

Popular culture now seems to be the vice-like grip of a small bunch of keyboard warriors who have realised that they can force artists and creatives to bow down before them.

It’s the tyranny of a tiny minority

of purse lipped fanatics and censors who now reckon that they have a crank’s veto over anything that displeases them.

The problem is, however, they also seem to be correct to think that.

The idea that anyone can go through life without ever being offended is a desperately dangerous one and is contributing to an increasingly sterile, sclerotic and neurotic culture.

Let’s put it this way, the lad culture of the 90s, with Loaded magazine and Men Behaving Badly may not be to modern tastes, but at least people were able to laugh back then.

We need to free ourselves from the modern clerics who feel they have the final say on what is acceptable.