Social housing can be a work of art if we look overseas
The Government must stop shirking its responsibilities and start building people-centred homes, writes Niamh Horan
Even in some of its poorest times, Ireland had its priorities straight. Through the squalor of the 1920s and 1930s, the stagnancy and recessions of the 1950s and 1970s, the Government provided social housing.
Back then, social houses were not reserved for the most impoverished. They were also available to workers on low-incomes.
In fact, up until the late 1950s, as many as one in two or one in three homes nationwide were social housing.
