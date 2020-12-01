| 8.2°C Dublin

Sinn Féin TD’s history lesson for ‘slow learners’ is a serious problem for Dáil spending watchdog

Philip Ryan

PAC members should do some serious soul-searching after their chairman showed he is proud of the murder and mayhem caused by the Provisional IRA

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley Expand

Brian Stanley has no problem with celebrating murder. The Offaly-Laois TD also has no problem with terrorism.

The Public Account Committee (PAC) Chair, in the year 2020, still believes the actions of a murderous terrorist group were justified and should be lauded in the face of the enemy.

The Sinn Féin TD thinks the cold-blooded slaying of young men, women and children “taught” the “slow learners” in the British government that their soldiers should leave Northern Ireland.

