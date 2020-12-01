Sinn Féin TD’s history lesson for ‘slow learners’ is a serious problem for Dáil spending watchdog

Brian Stanley has no problem with celebrating murder. The Offaly-Laois TD also has no problem with terrorism.

The Public Account Committee (PAC) Chair, in the year 2020, still believes the actions of a murderous terrorist group were justified and should be lauded in the face of the enemy.

The Sinn Féin TD thinks the cold-blooded slaying of young men, women and children “taught” the “slow learners” in the British government that their soldiers should leave Northern Ireland.

This 52-year-old father of two is proud of the murder and mayhem caused by the terrorist organisation the Provisional IRA.

On the same day as Mr Stanley’s celebrated terror attack on British soldiers in Warrenpoint in 1979, the IRA also murdered the 14-year-old grandson of Lord Louis Mountbatten and 15-year-old local boy Paul Maxwell who was working on the boat at the time of the deadly explosion.

Ironically, Brian seems to himself be a bit of a slower learner because he believes the IRA of the 1920s – who themselves were responsible for bloody travesties – is the same organisation as the balaclava-wearing thugs who indiscriminately blew up innocent men, women and children.

You would wonder what he thinks of the dissident republican groups who the security services tell us still pose the greatest threat to our national safety. After all, the Brits are still here. The six counties are still governed and funded by Westminster. Does he think more lessons need to be taught to finally convince the slow learners to fully relinquish control?

Does Brian even have a plan for what would happen in the North if Westminster turned off the tap? Does Brian worry about how the sleeping terror cells in unionist communities would react if this were to happen?

Perhaps he’ll tweet his thoughts next Saturday evening. It could become a regular event which could give all the slow learners an insight into the great political mind that is Brian Stanley.

It is understandable that Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin have decided to do nothing about him celebrating murder on social media. First off, they fully agree with his comments and would tweet themselves but they learned a little faster about these things than our hero, Brian.

Secondly, they aren’t facing into an election any time soon and are riding high in the opinion polls so they don’t feel they have to play up to Middle Ireland by pretending to condemn the murder of men, women and children.

They’ll do a bit of that, if necessary, during the next election campaign. But there’s no need to now as Brainy Brian’s educational tweets will be forgotten by then.

Another Sinn Féin high-achiever, Barry McElduff, was forced to resign as MP for West Tyrone because he mocked the victims of the horrific Kingsmill terror attack in 1976 by placing a sliced pan of the same name on his head on the anniversary of the brutal murder. Imagine having to tell your family that’s how you lost your job.

Barry resigned in January 2018 because Sinn Féin were facing into a spree of elections in the south – the presidential, local and European elections were soon followed by this year’s General Election.

Their results were poor until the national vote in February when they returned as the largest party.

Their success at the polls was greeted with a cheer of “Up the Ra” by senior Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane at a post-campaign event. Sinn Féin’s electoral success is now clearly being seen by the party as justification of their perverse views on the Provisional IRA’s terror campaign to “oust the Brits”. The same Brits who still pay many of their wages and expenses.

Less understandable is the reaction of politicians here in the Republic of Ireland where we have had the Taoiseach and Foreign Affairs Minister tell us how disappointed they are with Brainy Brian’s informational tweets.

Brian Stanley’s colleagues on the Public Accounts Committee also did a little bit of tut-tutting, but seem perfectly fine with showing up to meetings chaired by someone with such abhorrent views on murder.

The PAC is due to meet tomorrow and reasonable committee members should do some serious soul-searching before they decide to give Mr Stanley the authority to run the Dáil’s watchdog on public spending.

