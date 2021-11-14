Sinn Féin poised for a decade in power as young renters buy into mantra

The reminder of the Celtic Tiger crash last week coincided with the news that rent inflation has soared again — two events that are not unrelated. The consequences of the crash are still playing out 13 years later, in society and the political arena. The question is, to what extent have both been permanently changed?

The reminder came through the death of Seán FitzPatrick, formerly of Anglo Irish Bank, and in-the-news again Seán Quinn, his family and Quinn Insurance.

A more specific question is this: Will Sinn Féin win an overall majority at the next election? And if you want to project beyond that, are we looking at a two-term Sinn Féin-led government, a decade in power that will change Ireland forever?

In the 2011 election which followed the crash, Sinn Féin won a mere 9.9pc of the vote — up a relatively small 3pc on the election before. Gerry Adams was leader at the time. Since then the party has steadily built support, spectacularly so in the last election. And since that election it has continued to rise in the polls, now comfortably commanding over 30pc approval.

Until now the question has always been: Will it stick? Usually it didn’t. In three years time the public will decide, but at this stage everything indicates that it will. What if we look at it another way, however? What if the question should be: Will it continue to rise?

With rent inflation running at 6.8pc nationally, there is every possibility it will. There were just 1,460 homes to rent nationally on Daft.ie as of November 1, with a mere 820 in Dublin and a minuscule 11 in Limerick.

You need to be at the cutting edge of this search to understand how it can anger the heart and destroy the soul. I recently had reason to be, as a young man of my acquaintance and his mate needed to move out of their family homes. They wanted a two-bed apartment. So, I drove around to viewings.

The bottom line was that almost three-quarters of their incomes would have to go on rent. They couldn’t afford it, and anyway somebody else always got in first. Both young men intend to vote Sinn Féin at the next election. When you are in your mid-20s and older, living in and working out of the box room, it is easier to understand why. People are desperate to get on with their lives.

There is an older generation who at a push can afford such rents, but really want to buy. That prospect is as unrealistic for most 30-somethings as two lads on the first rung of life paying out more than two grand a month to rent a bit of a kip, to be honest.

Close to where those two lads currently live, there are more than 380 homes going up in a new development. During the summer it emerged the developers are to sell the apartment block in full to a so-called vulture fund.

The deal puts an average value of the homes at €525,000. Most young people in their 20s and 30s cannot afford to rent or buy a two-bed apartment at that level.

Not that they will have an opportunity. Vulture funds are a legacy of Seánie and Anglo, tax incentivised to buy up Ireland when we went bust. They’re still here, making a fortune. It’s one of the legacies of Seán Quinn, his family and Quinn Insurance too.

Here is another: When your insurance premium next comes through the door, have a look at the small print. You cannot have Google delete the state levy reaching into your pocket more than a decade later.

The bigger loser in that 2011 election was Fianna Fáil, which won 17.4pc of the vote, a massive 24.2pc swing against. And the big winners were Fine Gael (36.1pc) and Labour (19.4pc), with significant swings in their favour.

All three were at the helm when the country crashed, or afterwards when they were trying to clean up the mess through austere means. The upshot has been a fracturing of the political landscape, with a proliferation of smaller parties. The Social Democrats split from Labour, for example, and further to the left there was a sometimes bewildering array of parties and movements.

In the last election, several TDs from this space were elected on the coat tails of Sinn Féin. Expect them to be wiped out and mopped up next time out.

Meanwhile, 10 years later, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are still struggling to get to grips with the problems they helped to create and perpetrate.

To those 20-something box room kids, their method seems to be: tweak the policies that caused the problem in the first place, or failed to fix it. The problem is the policy, not the tweak.

All of which makes me wonder: Is there a Sinn Féin tsunami coming down the tracks?