| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin must end suffering of the families of the Disappeared

Máiría Cahill

Columba McVeigh, who disappeared as a 19-year-old Expand

Close

Columba McVeigh, who disappeared as a 19-year-old

Columba McVeigh, who disappeared as a 19-year-old

Columba McVeigh, who disappeared as a 19-year-old

What did you do in the “war?” Did you dig a hole in a freezing cold bog? Scout the roadside to make sure the coast was clear? Draw the map for your comrades so they could find their way in the dark? Drive the car? Clean the spade? Make him kneel blindfolded in front of you? Put a bullet in his brain? Push the body in? Cover it with earth? Clean the weapon? Stay silent for almost 50 years?

Horrific questions, yet necessary. Somewhere in Ireland, there are three men lying undiscovered in isolated bogland, put there by the IRA — all of them with families who have been searching for them for decades. Elsewhere, there are people getting on with their lives, who could provide information to find these bodies, but have chosen so far not to do so despite being offered immunity from prosecution if this information is delivered to the organisation tasked with finding them, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR).

Related topics

More On Sinn Féin

Most Watched

Privacy