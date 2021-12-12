Sinn Féin must end suffering of the families of the Disappeared

What did you do in the “war?” Did you dig a hole in a freezing cold bog? Scout the roadside to make sure the coast was clear? Draw the map for your comrades so they could find their way in the dark? Drive the car? Clean the spade? Make him kneel blindfolded in front of you? Put a bullet in his brain? Push the body in? Cover it with earth? Clean the weapon? Stay silent for almost 50 years?

Horrific questions, yet necessary. Somewhere in Ireland, there are three men lying undiscovered in isolated bogland, put there by the IRA — all of them with families who have been searching for them for decades. Elsewhere, there are people getting on with their lives, who could provide information to find these bodies, but have chosen so far not to do so despite being offered immunity from prosecution if this information is delivered to the organisation tasked with finding them, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR).

Hard to imagine the requisite cruelty to withhold information on the location of people — inhumanity rivalled only by Moors murderer Ian Brady, who did exactly the same thing with his victims’ families.

Last Thursday, some of the relatives of the so-called “Disappeared” gave evidence to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement. Haunting testimonies; raw pain laid bare to keep the issue in the public consciousness, in an effort to prick someone’s conscience. They should not have to be there, and yet families who have already suffered unimaginable heartache have had to repeatedly, desperately, appeal for help.

Joe Lynskey was abducted in 1972, and for over 20 years his family were led to believe that he was still alive. His sister Maria explained how her father and brother met Sinn Féin representatives at times, in an effort to discover what had happened to him. “They told us… that Joe was probably in England or America, which we actually believed. They had plenty of opportunities in 38 years to... let us know that he was deceased.” Joe’s brother went on holiday to America once, Maria explained, and was told “that he had just missed him, that he’d given a speech for NORAID”.

Columba McVeigh was a 19-year-old man who was “the apple of my mum’s eye”, his sister Dympna told the committee. “I can cope with the fact that Columba has died; like everybody else we cope with death. The part I can’t cope with is that he remains lying in a bog.”

His brother Oliver stunned the committee when he said “we are going through a 46-year wake”. That image is so horrific, so searing, and yet the lasting damage done to the families of the “Disappeared” seeps from them — so much so, that even when a body is recovered, the torment continues, as Anne Morgan, sister of INLA murder victim Seamus Ruddy, found in 2017, described: “I used to go to the graveyard and I was very, very worried because I thought someone was going to take him away… having spent 32 years trying to find him, I didn’t want that to happen.”

Imagine waiting decades to find your brother’s body, only to be so traumatised that you are afraid of someone stealing him from you again?

Robert Nairac, a British soldier, was 29 when was abducted, killed, and secretly buried in 1977. “He was a human being like everybody else and he is entitled to that decent burial… that basic form of humanity…,” committee chair Fergus O’Dowd stated.

Michael McConville told the committee: “Robert Nairac’s sisters or family did nothing on these people. If they are decent people they would hand over the body…”

McConville knows well the suffering that Nairac’s 86-year-old sister must be going through, waiting on news. His late mother Jean, a mother of 10, is possibly the most well-known of the victims, and her body was recovered in 2003. In 2015, when asked about the IRA actions in relation to her 1972 murder, Gerry Adams responded: “That’s what happens in war.” Michael McConville was emotional as he described to the committee the impact on him. “For 31 years they tortured me and my brothers and sisters on the whereabouts of our mother… every day of my life I have suffered over this… people don’t realise the heartache they cause… they ripped our family apart… they took everything away from me, and my children are suffering over it today because they had no grandmother.”

There is a political party in Ireland — and they don’t like being reminded of this — whose spokespeople in the past have referred to the killing and disappearance of some of these victims as “not a crime”. Oliver McVeigh, desperate to find his brother, appealed to politicians in Thursday’s meeting: “It all leads back to one party and one group in particular and that’s Sinn Féin and the republican movement who can gather this information… talk is cheap… we need action.”

Sinn Féin have a stock line for cases like this, where they call for “anyone who has any information” to bring it forward. That simply isn’t good enough, when the power rests with them to appeal and talk directly to not just “anyone”, but former IRA men and women — some of them possibly Sinn Féin members today — to bring forward any scrap of information to the ICLVR that may unlock this horror.

It is time to stop. Half a century has passed for some of these families, and yet they are still being tortured every day. It is dreadful enough to know your loved one was murdered, but to not have a grave to visit, to not know where they are? To simply want to bury them? To have to relive your trauma over and over, and beg people to put an end to it? The families of the Disappeared need closure. As one relative said last week: “All we need is a location.”

Republicans can deliver this for them, if they are truly serious about their mantra of “truth and justice” for victims. It is long past time to do the right thing. Just do it.

You can contact the ICLVR on 00800-55585500 (Britain and Ireland); +353 1 602 8655 (international); or email Secretary@iclvr.ie