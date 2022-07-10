Sinn Féin and Boris are more alike than they’d care to admit; Playing catch-up with Covid curveballs — Sunday Independent Opinions

Here is the best of today's Opinion section

Shane Ross: Yesterday’s men need to start moving forward

“When Micheál hands over to Leo in December, they need to look like a new government with fresh thinking and a good shake-up of their teams.”

Brendan O’Connor: When we see what the neighbours are at, we should count our lucky stars

“You could argue that, as a prime minister, Boris Johnson did more to destroy the UK, internally and internationally, than anyone who even actively set out to destroy it.”

Julia Molony: Surrogacy can be born out of financial need as well as love

“Surrogacy in Ireland is unregulated. Biological mothers who use a gestational carrier to have a baby are not currently recognised as that child’s legal parent. Instead, they have to apply for legal guardianship after two years of caring for their child.”

Colm McCarthy: Metrolink — Eamon Ryan's €10bn plan to fix what ain’t broke

“How many more vital services can we afford to sacrifice at the altar of an exercise in keeping up with the Joneses?”

Colin Murphy: Boris wanted victory over Europe, like Churchill, but left a wasteland instead

“Character flaws meant the Tory leader’s downfall was only a matter of time, but his legacy is bitter.”

Frances Fitzgerald: Should right to privacy be enshrined in our Constitution after US rowback on Roe v Wade?

“In Ireland, the right to privacy has constitutional protection despite the fact that it is not explicitly mentioned in the text of the Constitution. However, in light of the recent overturning of the constitutional protection for the right to choose in the United States, it might be time to consider how secure the right to privacy in Ireland really is.”

Declan Lynch: After Roe, the religious right spills over with malevolence – its time come around again

“Far from “torturing” America, every poll indicates there is a large majority in favour of the situation that existed under Roe v Wade, and against the overturning of that settled precedent by a US supreme court dominated by Catholic extremists.”

Luke O’Neill: Playing catch-up with Covid curveballs

“The unrelenting story that is Covid-19 continues to throw us curveballs. The latest variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is dominant in many countries, including Ireland, is called BA.5. It is the most infectious yet. Studies have shown that it is in the same league as the measles virus when it comes to how contagious it is.”

Fiona Sherlock: Between good and evil lie far, far stranger things...

“As the most-watched Netflix show in Ireland, and indeed across much of the world, what is it about teenagers battling a monster that resonates so strongly with us? Maybe it’s another way to make sense of the pandemic?”

Eilis O’Hanlon: Be wary: whoever succeeds Johnson at No 10 may be even worse

“Some people seem to hope that the fall of UK prime minister Boris Johnson represents, if not the end, then at least the beginning of the end of a fractious, divisive age. Those celebrating the end of populism should probably put the party on ice. They said the same when Joe Biden got into the White House. It wasn’t true then either.”

Máiría Cahill: Sinn Féin and Boris are more alike than they’d care to admit

“As chaos reigned in Downing Street, Mary Lou McDonald informed the media that Sinn Féin was “actively considering” tabling a no-confidence motion next week in Martin’s government — a hallmark of the party’s opportunistic, cynical approach to politics.”