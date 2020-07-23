Selfish house party pests risk a return to lockdown

WITH the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the rise, I’m starting to get worried about ending up in some kind of strict lockdown again, especially coming into the winter months.

One of the big contributors to the increase in cases is said to be house parties.

Health experts are warning people not to have house parties or other indoor gatherings where social distancing can’t be assured.

Their words have fallen on deaf ears as many are ignoring them and doing what they want. These people are idiots.

I was chatting with a caller to my radio show who told me her neighbour had a house party last weekend and there were at least 40 people there.

Read More

They were crammed into a standard-size semi-detached house with a small enough back garden and definitely no room to adequately social distance.

The caller had phoned gardaí, but was told there was nothing they could do because it was on private property.

I love to see people letting their hair down, but now is not the time to be having house parties as we’re still fighting a killer virus.

What part of that do they not understand?

Gardaí should be given the power to go into these house parties to break them up and penalise the homeowner or host for being so stupid and selfish.

Why should we all have to pay for other people’s ignorance through more restrictions and further exposure to the virus?

It’s extremely inconsiderate of an ignorant few.