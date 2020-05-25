| 14.7°C Dublin

Self-pity and belief among many restaurateurs that they've a god-given right to succeed is grating

Michael O'Doherty

Judging by the noises coming from the Irish restaurant industry, you’d think the world was against them. The intense, desperate yearning that the Irish public have for eating out – our insatiable love of a three-course meal – has been cruelly blighted by a government whose sole job seems to be to keep star-crossed lovers apart.

What else can explain the endless series of interviews with chefs about the state of Irish restaurants and the imminent collapse of the industry?

Do you know what? I get it.