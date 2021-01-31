Rot set in when it was decided Tony had got too big for his boots

Do you feel a complete plonker this weekend? I do. Did you believe your eyes when you saw RTÉ's Conor McMorrow at Dublin airport on Monday's Prime Time? There he was, doing a simple job in the arrivals hall, asking incoming travellers what in the name of God they thought they were doing.

The flight from Lanzarote was full of holidaymakers, back from their homes in the sun, relaxed and posing a potential danger to the nation's health.

Perhaps you are a parent, working remotely, stressed by home schooling, longing to take your kids abroad for a break? Or even to grab a week away yourself? Or a third-level student, unable to meet friends, behaving impeccably but deprived of travel or other carefree joys of youth? Or even a 70-year-old who has been rigorously trudging around the 5km prison set by the Government?

Someone is making a monkey of you. The Government has been rumbled. Thousands of people have been jetting off to sunspots and returning home. I am aware of at least two offenders who contracted Covid. Supposedly, they quarantined at home. Supposedly.

Northern Ireland is not the only porous border on this island. A state-owned airport is providing a channel for the disease.

Meanwhile, the Government's blind eye to blatant breaches in Dublin airport is matched only by its refusal to take vigorous action along the Northern Ireland border region. Are you not sick of hearing ministers brushing off any suggestion of checks around the Border as being too "political"?

So those unfortunate souls who catch Covid because of the "political" consequences of taking life-saving measures in the Covid- ridden area are condemned to be just another statistic. Surely it is the duty of politicians to address "political" problems? Today, lives of innocent citizens are trumped by diehard political intransigence Your blood is boiling? Rightly so.

Who is shirking such necessary decisions? Is it the Government? A politburo? A group of civil servants?

It is difficult to discover. The process is deliberately hidden from public view. It is designed to shield politicians from responsibility for unpopular decisions.

Remember the background noise. When I was in government earlier last year, a silent war was already simmering between Nphet and the Government. Nphet's boss, Dr Tony Holohan, had become a national icon. The more his popularity rose with the public, the more it spooked jealous politicians.

Some of my fellow Cabinet ministers privately loathed Holohan. They rubbished his health warnings. Yet they feared openly defying Nphet's expertise in case they were seen to be cavalier with citizens' lives. They needed cover, so they came up with a solution to cut Nphet, and in particular their bete noire Dr Holohan, down to size. And that is when the rot set in.

Enter the Government's mysterious Covid-19 Oversight Group, last autumn's project to call a halt to Nphet's gallop. Chaired by the wiliest of all the mandarins, Secretary to the Taoiseach's Department Martin Fraser, its membership includes at least eight other super- powerful civil servants.

Alongside them sit the chiefs of staff (usually political hatchet men) of the three Coalition party leaders. Two public health officials in the group, Holohan and Paul Reid of the HSE, are heavily outnumbered by career civil servants. The Covid-19 Oversight Group sits weekly. Its purpose is to vet Nphet recommendations before they come to Cabinet and to filter them accordingly. More specifically, its unofficial mission is to convert Nphet's independent advice on how to save lives into politically acceptable action.

Martin Fraser is a fine public servant. His intellect is dazzling. He was a star performer when I was in Cabinet. He was unquestionably the Taoiseach's man, whether it be Enda or Leo. He has not survived three taoisigh without razor-sharp political antennae.

His posting, as the first hurdle for recommendations from Nphet, meant that a man who can instinctively anticipate the responses of both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar is pivotal to the process. He will spot the political pitfalls (as opposed to the merits) of Nphet recommendations with his eyes closed.

Simultaneously, precisely when the Oversight Committee was flexing its muscles last November, the Department of the Taoiseach commissioned a confidential report on Covid-19 from consultants Ernst & Young. Its findings were less sensational than its provenance. It states in its summary that the report is, unusually, to be presented back to "government officials" to consider and that "we have worked solely on the instructions of the Department of the Taoiseach and for Department of Taoiseach purposes". Nor is it to be "provided to any third party" without EY's written consent. Tony Holohan, please note.

Next stop for Nphet's proposals is the relevant Cabinet sub-committee, on which Martin and many of the same mandarins - such as Robert Watt, the man eyeing up the Department of Health - sit alongside hand-picked Cabinet ministers. Finally, the matter goes to the full Cabinet, sanitised by a politically sensitive civil service. Fraser sits in pole position at all three fora.

Somewhere along the line, the proposals are regularly leaked to RTÉ, where they are presented as a fait accompli. Last Monday, it was difficult to credit RTÉ's Six One News. It had the full story about the confidential proposed changes to tighter travel restrictions, still being discussed behind the scenes. Presenter David McCullagh stated, without blinking, that "a full Cabinet meeting will agree the measures tomorrow morning".

No room for doubt there, the Cabinet was a rubber stamp. No possibility was countenanced that Ireland's Cabinet might have the temerity to contribute to government policy, now being made elsewhere.

Somewhere in the middle of this procedure, the three Coalition leaders meet to unite behind a common message. At their meetings, they are reported to practise cuddly slogans about schools, the greater public good and how they are running a society. Then Leo heads off to the airwaves and does his own thing.

Unfortunately, this process has failed abysmally. Even politicians, seeing it as a route for them to announce the good news of reopenings and to duck the lockdowns, have suffered. The decisions of committees established to give cover to reckless defiance of Nphet's advice have been tragically wrong on nearly every occasion. Re- openings have been too early, lockdowns too late. Christmas was a nat- ional calamity as the Government resolved to ignore Holohan's warnings. Instead, a thinly-coded licence to party was sent out to weary citizens desperately craving relief.

The Government, heeding utterly self-serving lobbyists such as publicans' associations and Ibec, was nodding and winking to the Irish people - behind Nphet's back - that they should enjoy themselves in December and pay an unknown price in January. As a policy, it beggared belief.

The price has been deaths on a scale that even Nphet's prescient warnings did not foretell. Our health services were nearly overwhelmed. Schools are closed. In the coming weeks, as the gruesome figures on deaths dip, politicians will spring out of the traps, advocating reopenings on a grand scale. Ibec and the publicans will begin to slink back into the picture.

Any plan we ever had is now in tatters. The passive stop-go, open-close lockdown policy has left us as spectators, at the mercy of the next wave. We are spectators too in the vaccination war, shamelessly promising the cavalry's arrival, just as it gallops away into the distance. We are in denial about the Border, frightened to discuss it among ourselves, let alone with the government in Stormont. Yet no one in the all-powerful Covid Oversight Group thought to instruct people with holiday homes abroad to stay in Ireland.

We should send them packing and gratefully return, cap in hand, to Tony Holohan.