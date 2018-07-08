Roddy Doyle's Charlie Savage: Keeping my options closed

I'm glad I never have to make my mind up. It must be hard for young people. They're presented with so many choices, it must be crippling. I'm sitting in my local with my buddy, the Secret Woman. We're in our usual spot, two stools in front of the taps. And they've installed another new tap since the last time we were in here, this morning.

Just to be clear: I don't usually drink in the mornings. I actually can't remember the last time I had a drink in the morning - probably because I'd been drinking all night. But that must be more than 30 years ago, after my little brother's wedding.

But anyway, we had a pint - just the one - this morning because we had to abandon the pitch and putt after eight holes. The rain was so heavy, we couldn't find the 9th tee and a chap over on the 13th shouted across that there was a beached whale lying on top of the 10th hole.