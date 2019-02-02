Roddy Doyle's Charlie Savage: Is Brexit just the start of World War Z?

I love the zombie films. They've always been my favourite. Don't get me wrong, I've a grá for the vampires as well. I remember watching that old German one, Nosferatu, with the brothers late one night. We were pretending it was great crack but there was something about it - the fact that it was so old and primitive; it made it all seem more realistic or something. It terrified me.

I love the zombie films. They've always been my favourite. Don't get me wrong, I've a grá for the vampires as well. I remember watching that old German one, Nosferatu, with the brothers late one night. We were pretending it was great crack but there was something about it - the fact that it was so old and primitive; it made it all seem more realistic or something. It terrified me.

I crept into my parents' bedroom. I was way too old to be climbing into their bed. My father woke up.

- What's wrong? he asked.

- We were watching a fillum, I said.

- Have you been watching BBC2 again, Charlie?

I nodded.

- Yeah. Sorry.

- You're a terrible man, he said, and moved over in the bed.

I was 14.

Years later, when I was putting my own kids to bed, I always stopped at the bedroom door and, before I turned the light out, we'd recite the words from Dracula: "The children of the night - what music they make!" And I've heard one of my boys saying it with his kids. They even howl like wolves till he gets to the bottom of the stairs and shouts back up: "I am Dracula!" There's a giggle or two, then silence.

So anyway, the vampires have always been close to my heart. But it's the zombies who actually own it. I don't think there's a zombie film that I haven't seen. There has been some bad ones over the years but even they're massive. Zombies and football - they're the things that remind me that my heart is a pump.

I was watching Night of the Living Dead a few nights ago. I watch it four times a year, religiously. I don't dress up or anything but I view it from start to finish, uninterrupted, no answering the door or excursions to the jacks.

The wife is beside me, although she's not watching - or, she's pretending not to watch.

- What is it about you and the zombie pictures? she asks.

I'm about to ask her what is it about her and Mamma bloody Mia, when the answer suddenly occurs to me. I know why I've been watching the zombies films all my life.

Brexit.

I've been preparing myself for Brexit.

If you want to know what a no deal Brexit will look like, just watch Dawn of the Dead. I should have seen it sooner - the heads on the shower in the House of Commons, the way they keep standing up and sitting down, muttering "Brexit is Brexit"; the way they have their heads to the floor but look out through their hair. And the clowns outside, with their jumpers and flags. We thought they were shouting to leave or remain but they're actually howling for flesh.

The ones inside, though - they're the real zombies. They're a bit tidy for Evil Dead 2, I'll grant you that. Most of them don't look like they've just climbed out of their graves. But don't be fooled by the suits and trouser-suits. Everything else about them is pure zombie. Just look at the lads in the DUP - it's Dawn of the Backstop 2.

I'm not picking on Theresa May, by the way. I'm sure she's a very nice woman. She'd be a great next-door neighbour, I'd say. She'd put the bins out for you when you're on your holidays - the right ones on the right day. She'd mark the dates on the calendar in her kitchen.

So, I'm not having a go at Theresa. But look at her - look at all of them. They're all well-dressed corpses, reanimated, surviving on human flesh.

Look at Michael Gore - the surname's a hint. He has human brains for his breakfast but he wipes the goo off his chin with a white linen napkin. That's why they've escaped detection for so long: they have very good manners. It was a stroke of genius, really. How to destroy the free world: teach the undead how to use a knife and fork.

What about your man, Jacob Rees-Mogg? Is he the evil genius? Not at all - he's only a zombie.

And Boris Johnson? Is he a zombie too? He's only a f***in' eejit. He has no idea what kind of a film he's in; he just wants to be the star. He doesn't care about the genre - he'll jump in head-first, whether it's Thomas the Tank Engine or Dawn of the Gobs***es 7.

So there you go - that's the theory. We've been watching a zombie film. It's very long and most of the blood is off-screen but it's still a zombie film.

And we're not just watching it - we're in it. If you haven't seen a zombie picture in years and all you can recall is a gang of the undead hauling themselves down a street, just remember: they're not heading for a cliff, they're coming for you.

Weekend Magazine