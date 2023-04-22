| 6.9°C Dublin

Jody Corcoran

Robert Watt was the fall guy for ministers who wanted rid of Tony Holohan

Jody Corcoran

As children, one robbed a bottle of red lemonade and the other delivered bottles of milk. These days, both men live within a mile of each other on Dublin’s northside. Last week the legal system looked after one and the political system turned over the other.

Both men, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and Robert Watt, secretary-general of the Department of Health, have Official Ireland agog this weekend.

