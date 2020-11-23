| 11.8°C Dublin

Revenge porn laws will give women some peace of mind — but we need to teach our teens about digital consent

Thousands of images of Irish women have been leaked online. Photo: Deposit Expand

Katie Byrne Email

There’s a scene in Sally Rooney’s Normal People when Connell’s friend Rob shows him naked photographs of his girlfriend, Lisa.

“Bit f**ked-up showing these to people, isn’t it?” says Connell.

“You’ve gotten awfully f**king gay about things lately,” says Rob, as he puts the phone — and his erotic souvenir — back in his pocket.

