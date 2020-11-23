Revenge porn laws will give women some peace of mind — but we need to teach our teens about digital consent

There’s a scene in Sally Rooney’s Normal People when Connell’s friend Rob shows him naked photographs of his girlfriend, Lisa.

“Bit f**ked-up showing these to people, isn’t it?” says Connell.

“You’ve gotten awfully f**king gay about things lately,” says Rob, as he puts the phone — and his erotic souvenir — back in his pocket.

The scene came to mind when it was reported that thousands of intimate images of Irish women had been leaked online without their consent. According to the Victims’ Alliance, 140,000 intimate photos were taken from various platforms including Tinder, WhatsApp and Instagram, and shared on internet forums.

Some were images that women shared with their partners, which were then uploaded online without their consent. Some of the images were shared consensually by women on subscription service OnlyFans and copied on to other platforms.

More disturbingly, some of the images were taken without the women’s knowledge, in changing rooms or while the women were sleeping.

It’s chilling to think that a folder like this exists. Who compiled it? What was their endgame? Why, with a pornucopia of free explicit content available online, did some weirdo decide to collect DIY nudes of Irish women?

The Victims’ Alliance believes Irish women were targeted “because the perpetrators know there is no law against sharing intimate images without consent”. They’re now calling for revenge porn to be made a criminal offence in Ireland — proposed legislation will be brought to Cabinet this week.

It’s a step in the right direction but the legislation, if passed, isn’t going to be a silver bullet. Strict laws are a deterrent, but we need to have a wider conversation about digital consent, as well as the common-sense precautions that women can take when sending nudes (face covered, nondescript background, etc.)

To be clear, a woman shouldn’t have to shoulder even a modicum of responsibility when her nudes are leaked online. Nude photographs are private by their very nature, and any decent and upstanding person should respect a woman’s privacy and delete the photos the moment they are requested to do so.

The trouble, of course, is that not everyone is decent and upstanding. And not everyone is deterred by criminal law, especially when prosecutions are extremely rare. There are always going to be bad actors and there are always going to be men, like Rob in Normal People, who think nothing of sharing the nudes that they were sent privately with the lads in their WhatsApp group.

Revenge porn legislation will give women some peace of mind but we need to shift some fairly entrenched cultural attitudes too. Our digital identities are defined by what we share, and for younger people especially, there is a tendency to share content without asking for, or giving, permission.

This might say more about me and my paranoid tendencies than it does about modern culture, but I’ve stopped sending potentially damaging text messages to even my closest friends. I don’t for a moment think they would want to cause me any harm, but I know some people screen-shot text messages because they’re funny or gossipy or they recount a crazy story. They send it to one person and that person sends it to one person, and so forth.

Granted, there’s a big difference between forwarding a photograph of a person wearing little to nothing and forwarding a text message that details some water-cooler gossip, but when you break it down, it’s the same digital disconnect that makes people forward content that they shouldn’t, and the same optimism bias that makes people share potentially devastating content in the first place.

Digital consent should be discussed in schools, both within the context of intimate photos and the context of revealing or confessional text messages.

Similarly, we should be teaching teens about the red flags to look out for before they send nudes. There are certain behaviours that suggest a person might be more likely to forward nudes without consent, and teens would benefit from a class that helps them tell the Robs from the Connells.​​​​​​

Read More

Fortune doesn’t always follow fame

It’s impossible to watch a celebrity reality TV show without wondering how much the contestants got paid, and what exactly prompted them to take part.

When celebrities subject themselves to scrutiny, ignominy and gruelling tasks, the public are reminded that they too have bills to pay and mouths to feed.

Yet sometimes the financial struggles of celebrities can come as a surprise, as was the case when I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Shane Richie revealed that he was facing bankruptcy when he got the part of Alfie Moon on EastEnders.

Expand Close Shane Richie on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'. Photo: ITV PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane Richie on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'. Photo: ITV

Chatting to campmate Victoria Derbyshire on Sunday night, Richie explained that he invested in a film that tanked at the box office and was close to losing his home when he got the lucrative role.

“I started getting teary,” Richie said about the moment he got the role. “Then they said, your first step is coming in and taking over the Queen Vic. I started crying,” he added.

It’s a heart-warming story and a reminder of how precarious the entertainment industry can be. We assume people are financially flush when they appear on the telly, or when their music appears on Spotify, but fortune doesn’t always follow fame.

TV presenter Marty Whelan ended up on the dole when Century Radio closed unexpectedly in 1991. Singer Mary Coughlan recently admitted that she made less than €30 from Spotify streams last year. And we wonder why celebs do reality TV…

Read More

Toys and tissues

If the tear-jerking trailer is anything to go by, Friday night’s The Late Late Toy Show is going to be an emotional roller coaster.

Host Ryan Tubridy said we can expect a “tweaked”, socially-distanced version of the annual extravaganza.

What he failed to mention is that the show will also serve as a moment of collective catharsis after a profoundly difficult year. Don’t forget the tissues!