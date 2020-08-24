| 16.1°C Dublin

Reopening of schools akin to sending teachers and pupils into a building guaranteed to catch fire

Tess Finch Lees

Minister Foley has been AWOL while those running schools have been suffering from sleepless night

Norma Foley. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand

"Criminal!" That’s how a teacher described the Government’s plan to reopen schools next week. Cornering a squirming Micheál Martin in the street, the teacher lambasted the current roadmap as unsafe and called for a Plan B.

The exchange was captured on video and should have been headline news. Instead, it was buried under ‘Golfgate’.

Conveniently for Education Minister Norma Foley, 'Golfgate' coincided with her long overdue interview on Friday’s Morning Ireland, thus gifting her a decoy from the unfolding scandal in her own department.