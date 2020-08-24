"Criminal!" That’s how a teacher described the Government’s plan to reopen schools next week. Cornering a squirming Micheál Martin in the street, the teacher lambasted the current roadmap as unsafe and called for a Plan B.

The exchange was captured on video and should have been headline news. Instead, it was buried under ‘Golfgate’.

Conveniently for Education Minister Norma Foley, 'Golfgate' coincided with her long overdue interview on Friday’s Morning Ireland, thus gifting her a decoy from the unfolding scandal in her own department.

Anxious teachers and parents, like myself, tuning in expecting answers to their questions, will have been disappointed. Wading through the 700-plus comments on RTE’s Facebook page and Ms Foley’s Twitter feed, responses ranged from anxiety and fear to outright anger.

When Ms Foley presented her roadmap on the same programme in July, questions were raised about schools having enough time to make the requisite adjustments.

Read More

Having failed to provide an update on school preparedness on Friday, questions remain unanswered relating to statutory oversight, protocols to assess schools’ readiness, and contingency plans if schools aren’t ready.

I tried to put these questions to Minister Foley but she was unavailable.

Speaking to teachers and principals, it seems there is no statutory oversight and schools are being pressured to open, ready or not.

Expand Close Hard questions: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin. Photo: Maxwells / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hard questions: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin. Photo: Maxwells

Put in the context of Leo Varadkar’s comments last week guaranteeing outbreaks of coronavirus when schools reopen, it’s akin to sending teachers and pupils into a building guaranteed to catch fire without first putting fire-prevention measures in place. As one teacher commented on social media, "I’m desperate to teach, I’m not desperate to die". A parent accused the minister of treating the nation’s children like "lab rats".

Since producing the roadmap, new research has come to light. Reopening schools without updating plans accordingly is unconscionable. It is now accepted, as reported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, that children are as infectious as adults. The ECDC also advocates that the same control measures that apply in the community, including two-metre distancing, should also apply to schools.

Yet, unable to source additional buses to accommodate social distancing as advised by NPHET, rather than pause reopening until the logistics have been resolved, Minister Foley is apparently ploughing ahead against safety guidelines.

Last week, less than two weeks after Berlin’s 825 schools reopened, outbreaks have occurred in some 41 schools, affecting all age groups. Multiple school closures ensued. Norma Foley should delay reopening schools to establish what went wrong.

When dealing with a deadly disease for which there is no vaccine or cure, the precautionary principle should be triggered to prevent widespread infection and deaths. According to TCD professor, Des O’Neill, almost 1,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes occurred due to "an abject failure of policy and oversight" by health ministers. For Norma Foley to make the same mistake with schools would be recklessly negligent.

Meanwhile, teachers have been sent a circular by the Department of Education stating "employees who live with very high-risk individuals should attend the workplace and follow guidelines to protect themselves". Meaning, if you get sick it’s your own fault.

As a teacher and parent of a child in that position said: "I have to choose between potentially killing my child or losing my job.”

Minister Foley must come up with a Plan B containing the vision lacking in Plan A. It must include remote learning options for medically compromised pupils who can’t physically attend school but to whom the state has a statutory obligation to provide an education.

Remote learning should also be available to pupils living with vulnerable relatives. As a strategy, it has a secondary benefit of reducing class sizes significantly, which would be cheaper than building extra classrooms and recruiting additional staff.

The scientific community is coalescing around the following risk mitigating measures being in place before reopening schools safely: Low community transmission (Ireland’s Covid growth rate is the third-highest in the EU), effective test-and-trace system, installing ventilation systems, small class sizes, two-metre distancing (including school transport) and mandatory masks.

Irish schools clearly don’t meet these tests.

Schools should not reopen until they can demonstrate to parents and staff that it’s safe to do so. If they’re not ready, they should raise concerns with Norma Foley. If they don’t and open anyway, they risk being scapegoated.

Principals have a duty of care to their pupils and staff but so does Minister Foley. While beleaguered principals sacrificed their holidays to work with a defunct roadmap, she was nowhere to be seen. That’s not the visionary, moral leadership required in a crisis. It’s cowardly and disconcerting.

With days to go before schools reopen, Norma Foley should be all over the media. If she wants to allay our fears, she must present herself for scrutiny, both on the airwaves and in parliament. That means recalling the Dáil before, not after, schools reopen.

As our one-million children prepare to go back to school this week, it’s ‘Schoolgate’, not ‘Golfgate’, we now need to focus on.