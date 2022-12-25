Remember the billionaires this Christmas – they’re going through a rough patch

It is customary at Christmas to think about those who are less fortunate than ourselves, those who are most in need. But this year perhaps we should also be thinking about those who are more fortunate than ourselves, those who are least in need.

Governments do it all the time. Indeed the most fortunate and the least needy are often first in line to benefit from whatever generosity is going – billionaires don’t pay tax the way that poor people do, and various Irish governments have endured agonies on the issue of the cap on bankers’ remuneration at a paltry €500,000 a year.

But we should all spare a thought today for a particular group of high-net worth individuals who seem to be going through an awfully rough patch – through no fault of their own. Well, actually, it is entirely through fault of their own – but let’s overlook that for a moment, in this spirit of fellowship.

Elon Musk, last Christmas, was widely regarded in vague terms as a kind of mildly eccentric tycoon whose ownership of Tesla and other futuristic enterprises had somehow made him the richest man in the world. Musk clearly decided that we all needed to know a lot more about him, so he bought Twitter – by mistake apparently – for $44bn.

This Christmas, Musk’s management of Twitter is widely regarded as “maybe literally the dumbest thing that ever happened in human history”. He was booed for 10 minutes when he came onstage at a Dave Chappelle gig.

The Musk debate has now moved into that strange territory where he has either done the dumbest thing in human history, or he is being diabolically clever in deliberately destroying Twitter to enable Saudis and Russians and other sinister allies to disrupt the mechanisms of liberal democracy – playing chess not checkers, as they say.

But if it’s chess, it’s the kind of chess that is also incinerating the value of Tesla – and all of this accomplished in roughly the same length of time that Liz Truss was prime minister. Indeed, if we’re talking about the dumbest things to happen in human history, for Musk to have already outdone Brexit in that department, forges a new frontier in the mad march of the “libertarians”.

Yet he was still posing like a master of the universe – albeit a very bad universe – in a VIP box at the World Cup final with Jared Kushner, who is himself now being investigated by a US Congressional committee in relation to the $2bn invested by the aforementioned Saudis in his private equity firm, and other peculiarities of his time running the Trump administration’s activities in the Middle East.

Let us spare a thought for this rich kid too, at this difficult time, and also for his father-in-law, the rich kid who made it all the way to the White House and who seems to think he’s still there. Last week the January 6 Committee made four criminal referrals of Donald Trump to the US Department of Justice.

How can any of us imagine the challenges that are placed in front of a McGregor, or anyone else who has been a massive winner in life’s lottery?

Yes, the world is paying a big price for the personality disorders or mid-life crises of these over-privileged megalomaniacs, but at Christmas we can’t just be offering our compassion to modest and reasonable types like ourselves – though some might make an exception in the case of Conor McGregor, who took time out from whatever he does these days to tweet horribly at funnyman PJ Gallagher, mocking his mental health and his way of being in the world in general. “PJ Gallagher sad little pox of a thing,” it began, and it degenerated from there.

Paul McGrath himself was so appalled he felt obliged to intervene in support of Gallagher – but then how can any of us imagine the challenges that are placed in front of a McGregor, or anyone else who has been a massive winner in life’s lottery?

Yes, this Christmas let us try to walk a mile in McGregor’s Gucci moccasin loafers – or even barefoot like Sam Bankman-Fried, a slightly unusual case of multi-millionaire meltdown in that he seems to have lost a lot of other people’s money with the implosion of his crypto exchange FTX, but does not also aspire to the ideal of fascist dictatorship.

Last week the liberal Bankman-Fried agreed to be extradited from the Bahamas to the US – which was nice of him. We’ve all been there – well, OK, we haven’t, but if we had Bankman-Fried’s brains, who knows?

Cristiano Ronaldo has no politics other than fanatical support for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has told the truth about something – Manchester United. The fact that he told it to Piers Morgan is problematic, of course. But you’d still need a heart of stone not to feel pity for Ronaldo as he watched Messi lifting the World Cup.

What kind of societies are we creating, that can enable such injustice and unhappiness? When an unbelievably rich narcissist is having a bad day, do we even notice? Do we care?

We should take a moment to think about them today – because they sure as hell won’t be thinking about us.

A degree of strangeness in football

We’ve never been here before. If you follow the Premier League, you’ll know that December 25 has been called The Longest Day, with its apparently endless anticipation of what our English friends call the Boxing Day programme of fixtures.

But this year it has been more a case of The Longest Month. Our sporting body-clocks have been so disrupted by the World Cup, we are now inclined to view tomorrow’s grand re-opening of the Premier League like the first games of the season in August. It feels fundamentally different to what we’ve been watching in Qatar, for the basic reason that now we are supporting “our” clubs. We have a stronger connection. We have skin in the game.

The skin we had in the games in Qatar was of a different kind. It seemed that most days we were being required to make a personal adjudication about some cultural or ethical dilemma that had been landed on us by the forces of Big Money. Even until the very end, with the presentation of the trophy, it seemed that Qatar was telling us that their idea of a global cultural event was that they were going to do it their way, whether anyone else liked it or not.

So they draped this black ‘bisht’ on Messi as they handed him the World Cup, the ‘bisht’ being the formal robe worn by royalty, dignitaries, grooms on their wedding day, and at graduation ceremonies.

Indeed, to our eyes it looked as if Messi had been awarded a Master’s degree with firstclass honours, as a bonus – not a great look, it must be said. If someone is being handed the World Cup, you’d think that that honour is sufficient unto the day, and should command all the attention, without throwing in the honorary doctorate, as it were.

No other host nation has felt the need to clothe the winning captain in some item of local costume, though Pele – not the Brazil captain Carlos Alberto – was pictured celebrating with a delirious crowd after the 1970 final in Mexico City wearing a sombrero. For a laugh.

That was a good look.

George and The Go-Betweens

My friend the late George Byrne, whose rock ’n’ roll writing adorned these pages, loved all football. But there was one thing he loved almost as much, and that was the Australian band The Go-Betweens.

Journalist Ken Sweeney has a radio documentary, The Go-Betweens and the Irish Writers, on Radio Nova at 9pm on New Year’s Day. It contains important new information that the band lived in an attic in London that was once home to Mr Val Doonican.

There’s also a line from the late Grant McLennan that “people who listened to the Velvet Underground formed bands, but people who listened to The Go-Betweens became music journalists”. How true.

At George Byrne’s funeral, one of the last records played was Bachelor Kisses by The Go-Betweens.