‘Red Hurley had the energy of a young fella. But more importantly, ’twas his voice that knocked me for six. It was absolutely powerful’

Brighid McLaughlin

Brighid’s Diary

Red hot – the audience rose not once but twice to give Hurley a standing ovation Expand

Red hot – the audience rose not once but twice to give Hurley a standing ovation

‘I have tickets for a Red Hurley concert in the Pavilion T heatre on Thursday,” says Magsieboo. “Would you like to come?”

Red Hurley? says I. Is he still alive?

