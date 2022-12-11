‘Red Hurley had the energy of a young fella. But more importantly, ’twas his voice that knocked me for six. It was absolutely powerful’

‘I have tickets for a Red Hurley concert in the Pavilion T heatre on Thursday,” says Magsieboo. “Would you like to come?”

Red Hurley? says I. Is he still alive?

“Yes, he’s 75,” says Mags. Well, myself an Eminem rap fan, Red Hurley would be as far removed from my choice of music as you could get. I mean my mother would have listened to Red Hurley when we were children. But then I thought to myself – why not? Sometimes you just have to wedge yourself out of your comfort zone. I have to say, this was going to be a big wedge.

I’ll tell you what I’ll do, Mags, says I. I will go in with you for the first half and if it’s brutal I can leave at the interval.

“That’s grand with me,” says Mags.

The theatre was packed. And when I saw the two elderly ladies beside me wearing face masks and surgical gloves no less I began to get a sinking feeling in my stomach. Crikey, it didn’t augur well.

Well, in a blaze of white light the man himself arrived on stage, all trace of red now grey. He had the energy of a young fella. But more importantly, ’twas his voice that knocked me for six.

It was absolutely powerful. The audience went mad as he belted out Keeper of the Stars.

Yours Truly was going nowhere. I was staying. It was fantastic.

“I have a surprise guest for you,” Red crooned midway. Comedian Sil Fox appeared on stage in a sparkling, sequinned jacket. What age do you think Sil is? Ninety, no less. You have to hand it to him. The audience swayed and clapped; we gave Red, Sil and Stephanie, Red’s lovely daughter – a fine singer – not one but two standing ovations. Sure where would you get it? Everyone left humming. Even little old me.

On Sunday, I was making holes in my Christmas cake for a deluge of whiskey when there was a loud knock on the door. ’Twas the broken-hearted Russian looking absolutely shattered.

You wouldn’t believe the mountain of stuff he had packed on his bike. Some of you might remember a few weeks ago he wanted to spend time off-grid in the forest to save paying exorbitant rent.

I wasn’t worried about him. The Russian is exceptionally trained for endurance. Sure wasn’t he in the French Foreign Legion climbing the Alps in -10 degrees with icicles coming from his arse?

It was like a scene from

Well, how was it? says I. I mean you must have freezed your lugs off out there.

“No,” says he, “I had my special sleeping bag, it’s Rab Ascent 1100, people on Everest use it. It cost me over €400. I also have new Possum socks that I bought in your favourite shop, Cleo. They are so warm.”

While I make the coffee he proceeds to another haversack and methodically unloads its contents.

“Let me show you my food supplies first. Look at this!” cries the Russian. “Organic steak. I cycled over to the Green Door Market on the Naas Road.”

I’m not joking – this wasn’t a steak. This was a carcass. I looked at the price, €140.

“If you keep some in your freezer for me that would be great.”

Sure, says I feeling sorry for him.

Naturally, the meat wouldn’t fit. So, I had to cut it into steaks. It was like a scene from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

I popped one for his lordship onto a sizzling pan. Then I bleached my kitchen countertop. That took me a while. Soon, the sweet, strong smell of sirloin steak and onions frying wafted through the cottage. Then he presented me with not one but 10 persimmon fruits.

“These are for you Biddy, I know you like them.” ’Twas fierce thoughtful of him. Next? Out came his camping paraphernalia. “Gas lamps,” says he, unloading six cannisters. “They cost me €13.95 each.” How long would one last you? say I.

“One night,” say he. ONE NIGHT.

“And look I bought this BaseCharge home emergency kit, it gives you power off-grid.”

Now, I’d be the worst at sums but even I could see the Russian was spending a fortune on his survivalist lifestyle. And that’s not counting his new Patagonia trousers, a fancy belt and those huge steaks.

Guess what? says yours truly. I’d say myself that you are actually spending more on your survival gear than you were in rent. Well, that went down like a lead brick.

“Biddy, I have a crate of my French Velleminfroy mineral water beside your turf,” says he changing the subject. “Could

I store some in your fridge?”

Comprehending in a flash, I realised what was happening. The Russian was trying to get his toe over the half door again.

You see he likes to leave things behind, like tools, or torches, so he has an excuse to retrieve them. But I’m onto him – and he knows it.

I lost my best years with him. He was allergic to everything

On Friday, Jane my stepdaughter and I headed up to stay a night in Fitzpatrick’s Hotel in Killiney. Jane has Down syndrome and every Christmas we book in for a night of fun, a sumptuous dinner, mocktails in the Art Deco cocktail bar and the big aul breakfast in bed. It’s a real treat.

While Jane was having her non-alcoholic Pina Colada, I noticed a stout little lady with thick grey hair, in a mauve mohair suit sipping a whiskey. Now you seem to be living the good life, says I laughing.

“That I am,” says she. “I am just after setting my husband up in the Fair Deal scheme. I wanted to get him into a nursing home before Christmas.”

I noticed she put a big emphasis on the word ‘before’. Naturally, I was glued to my seat.

That must have been difficult, says I.

“Not a bit,” says she. “Tell me, do I look happy?”

‘Elated’ is the word that comes to mind, says I.

“For sure,” says she. “I was married for 60 years to the greatest bastard that ever lived. He was an alcoholic. Recently he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Couldn’t have happened to a better man. I lost my best years with him. He was allergic to everything, the pollen from flowers, broccoli, garlic, curry sauce, especially Marks & Spencers.

"He spent a lifetime criticising my weight. Now that he has gone, I have the house all to myself. It’s pure bliss.”

Do you have children?

“None,” says she, “but I have some nieces and nephews. They are very good to me.”

“I’m sure they f**king are,” was the sentence silently crossing my mind. Soon it was time to go. Jane was getting hungry.

“Happy Christmas honeybunny,” says she, patting the lady on the head. “You nice woman.” She was surely.