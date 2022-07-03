| 15.5°C Dublin

Protect children by not allowing paramilitary abusers to avail of immunity

Máiría Cahill

Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis

Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis

When is a T roubles-related offence not T roubles-related? Here’s what Northern Ireland Office minister and Conservative MP Conor Burns claimed on Wednesday from Westminster’s floor as Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis looked on, nodding: “We do not believe that sexual offences can be defined as being T roubles-related.”

That’s not what Burns wrote to me just nine days earlier. In that letter, he stated: “I want you to be in no doubt that this Government, and I personally recognise that any sexual crimes — including those committed during the Troubles — cause very serious and lasting harm to victims. Please be assured that the Government is in no way suggesting that such victims aren’t Troubles victims...”

