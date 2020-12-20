| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Platform: Romi Grey on volunteering with the Homeless Mobile Run

Romi Grey volunteers with the Homeless Mobile Run every Wednesday night on Grafton Street. She lives in Dublin with her husband and three children

Romi Grey Expand

Close

Romi Grey

Romi Grey

Romi Grey

Sarah Caden

My dad passed away last Christmas. He had been very sick, and we thought we'd have him until spring, but Christmas Eve was the time he chose to go.

A few months later, my mum and I went through his stuff and we ended up with seven sacks of clothes.

I said to my mum, 'Colette would love all this stuff'. I live in Delgany/Greystones, and Colette Stewart is a woman I met through the school my kids went to. I knew people donated clothes to her and that she helped the homeless, but that was it. I told her I had these sacks and she said why didn't I bring them in myself. I went into town with her and the Homeless Mobile Run one Wednesday night and that was it, I never left again.

Privacy