Platform: Romi Grey on volunteering with the Homeless Mobile Run

My dad passed away last Christmas. He had been very sick, and we thought we'd have him until spring, but Christmas Eve was the time he chose to go.

A few months later, my mum and I went through his stuff and we ended up with seven sacks of clothes.

I said to my mum, 'Colette would love all this stuff'. I live in Delgany/Greystones, and Colette Stewart is a woman I met through the school my kids went to. I knew people donated clothes to her and that she helped the homeless, but that was it. I told her I had these sacks and she said why didn't I bring them in myself. I went into town with her and the Homeless Mobile Run one Wednesday night and that was it, I never left again.

The Homeless Mobile Run was set up by Peter Murphy in 2015 after 12 years assisting homeless people personally. Peter is in his 30s and originally from Ballyfermot. Although he has little of his own and has his own struggles, he tirelessly prioritises the homeless and coordinating the weekly run.

Peter started the Homeless Mobile Run after he met a homeless man in difficulty on Grafton Street. Peter went back to him a week later with sandwiches and from that one encounter, the run grew: to two trolleys first, then one big table and now, every Wednesday evening outside Dunnes on Grafton Street, we have five tables of hot and cold food, teas, coffees and cold drinks. There are also tables with clothes and toiletries.

Most of the people who come to us are good, kind people and the wrong thing has happened to them at the wrong time and they've lost everything. Some have addiction issues.

You think, when you go in on the run the first time, that you know what you're going to encounter, but you don't have a clue. People from different countries and cultures; men; women; people with mental-health issues; people with children; people who haven't told their children at home where the food is coming from.

We serve up hot food in little cardboard dishes and Dublin City Council give us bags to tidy everything up afterwards. Some people want to bring food to someone else, or to keep a bit for the next day. There are also sandwiches and crisps and chocolate. People love their treats.

Most of us cook for the run, and we bring it in with us. Other people cook for the run and give it to us. That's their contribution. A lot of help comes through word of mouth.

I'd often make a lasagne. It's no hassle. You're cooking for your own family anyway, so it's just a case of making an extra one. Most often we have things like cottage pies, curries, stews. One woman makes coddle and that's always popular.

People make all sorts of donations: hot food, cold food, clothes. Small toiletries are always needed. Nobody likes asking, so after someone has got their food, we'd ask, 'Can I get you anything else?' Underwear is gold dust. Hats, too.

My mother does a lot of charity and I got that model to give something back. I have started doing that with my kids now.

All three of my children, 12, 14 and 15, have all come with me, and even if they don't want to come at first, they always want to come back again. They all have far too much, mine included, and they need to see a bigger picture in life. In my world, you always give something back.

On Wednesday, December 23, we're having a Christmas meal. We're looking for turkeys, hams, gravy, roasties, puddings, crisps, selection boxes and biscuits. That will be a special night, but beyond Christmas, we need donations, too. People are still homeless once Christmas is over.

The team has such solidarity and loyalty. There were 17 people manning the tables and helping out the other night. Lots of little help becomes one big help.