Platform: Have your free coffee or donate 14 meals

In the summer of 2016, before my last year of college, I was doing an internship and, after working late one night, I stopped for a burrito on the way home. My loyalty card was full, so I got my burrito for free.

Cycling home, I saw a homeless man on the street and, later, I kept thinking about him, and how I got the burrito for free but I didn't really need it for free. I could afford to buy one, and on the other side of the coin, that man, not to make any assumptions, could have done with a gesture of kindness more than I could.

It got me thinking about the mechanics of loyalty cards, and how people don't value the rewards in any real way. I started thinking about how loyalty cards could be made more meaningful than a free coffee or, in my case, a free burrito.

That was the core idea that became Stampify.

I graduated in autumn 2017 and got a job on the Google sales team, where I still work. I had a month free before the job started, so I worked on the loyalty-card idea before I took it to a couple of college friends, Mark Reihill and Conor O'Keeffe, and we started working on it together. Stephen Flynn has joined us since.

We felt that homelessness was the perfect fit for our idea. We planned to partner with restaurants and set up a loyalty card where instead of giving the customer something free, they would cook and give a meal to someone homeless. We worked on that for nine months, until the HSA said it was a non-runner.

I thought the idea was dead, but I met with Sheila Cannon, assistant professor in social entrepreneurship in Trinity, and she pointed out other ways to support people by supporting organisations in a safe manner by making donations.

Stampify supports children in the developing world by providing meals in their centre of education. We work with a group called Mary's Meals, who work in 19 countries in the developing world. They keep costs per meal very low by doing everything along the chain of production themselves.

We partner with coffee shops and businesses in the hospitality sector and our message is, 'buy one, feed two.' Each stamp on your Stampify loyalty card will donate two meals. For the partners, it costs them 25c per stamp. That covers two meals plus our operating costs and none of us receive any income from it. I still work for Google and do Stampify in my free time.

We launched our paper Stampify card in October 2018. It takes seven or eight loyalty stamps from one of our partner businesses to complete a card. Each stamp equates to two meals in the developing world, so, when you have full card, you can either have your free coffee or donate 14 or 16 meals.

It was tough to find businesses to partner at the start. We had about 10 by the end of the year. We grew steadily through 2019 and got to over 100 partners.

One really good feature of the Stampify card is that you can mix and match stamps on your card for multiple businesses. Then, the full cards were sent back to us and we had to work out how many donated meals each business owed. That was fine with 10 businesses, but not with over 100. We launched an app on March 7 this year.

The following week, lockdown happened. All of our partner businesses closed down and some still haven't re-opened. We are now down to about 50 partner businesses.

We have used the time to update the app and we applied for and received charity status. That was like validation that we're on the right path, but as businesses re-open, we have to be sensitive to whether they feel they can still partner with us.

Potentially, it would be great to allow people to use Stampify to help a charity they personally support. In time, we might branch out beyond coffee shops, but for now, our main message is that changing lives is as easy as ordering a cup of coffee.