Platform: Have your free coffee or donate 14 meals

Founder and CEO of the not-for-profit charity loyalty card, Stampify. He works as an account manager for Google, and is currently based in his native Co Offaly

Conor Leen Expand

Sarah Caden

In the summer of 2016, before my last year of college, I was doing an internship and, after working late one night, I stopped for a burrito on the way home. My loyalty card was full, so I got my burrito for free.

Cycling home, I saw a homeless man on the street and, later, I kept thinking about him, and how I got the burrito for free but I didn't really need it for free. I could afford to buy one, and on the other side of the coin, that man, not to make any assumptions, could have done with a gesture of kindness more than I could.

It got me thinking about the mechanics of loyalty cards, and how people don't value the rewards in any real way. I started thinking about how loyalty cards could be made more meaningful than a free coffee or, in my case, a free burrito.

