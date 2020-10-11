Platform: Disability is a human rights issue

I think there's still some sort of Catholic guilt around disability, that it's ugly, shameful, something wrong. Like, 'Do they not realise they are going to have a crap life and accept it and that's the way it is?' We have to push against that. It shouldn't be like that and doesn't have to be.

I came to activism by force of circumstance. I had no experience of disability before Eoghan (18) was born. Everything with Eoghan was normal until he was 18 months old. He hit all of his milestones and it was all going perfectly - then he stopped walking and went back to bum-shuffling again. Initially, we thought it was a brain tumour but eventually we got a diagnosis of Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease [PMD, a rare and progressive condition of the nervous system that affects motor and intellectual function, though the latter is not the case for Eoghan, who is now studying for his Leaving Cert].

When you get a diagnosis for your child, you go down a rabbit hole and everything is upside down and all over the place. Nobody seems to know anything. Nobody tells you anything. You find everything out the hard way and have to fight all the time.

You're trying to get to grips with the diagnosis and how everything is different than you thought it was going to be, and then there's all the practical stuff. And it never stops. Eoghan's brother Darach was only two when Eoghan was born, and you're trying to look after him, too. My wife and I were both working full-time, and everything happens so slowly and you have to deal with the Central Remedial Clinic and everything is so difficult. Even down to stuff like getting parking near Temple Street, driving round the city centre looking for a space and wondering why nothing is easy. You start to discover little things. How do you get the physio and the occupational therapy that he needs? You fight. He's never had enough of either. Eoghan needed an operation, because his condition means the muscle groups weren't activated to keep his spine straight, so it had twisted into an S and was compressing his lungs. He had 20pc lung function by the time he got the operation in transition year. He should have had it years earlier. But the need is always greater than the resources. In a civilised country, you don't put a child through that. Research shows that Ireland is the worst country in western Europe to have a disability. It's not just waiting lists, it's socially, psychologically, in terms of basic quality of life. Eoghan can't go on public transport because facilities just aren't there to make it possible. We are fighting to get him personal-assistant allowance now, because otherwise he can't go out without his parents. He's 18, technically an adult, and that's not right. If you were to deny anyone else those things, on the basis of their sexuality, gender, skin colour, the country would go bonkers, and rightly so. But when it comes to disability, it seems to be that nobody cares. So long as it's seen as a charity thing, it's going to continue to fail. We have to get disability into the same narrative space as marriage equality, Black Lives Matter and women's reproductive rights. Those movements made it unacceptable in our public discourse to discriminate. Both marriage equality and Repeal the Eighth were based around fundamental rights, and Irish people listened and voted and did the right thing. I believe we can do this around disability and we have to. We have to capture the narrative and we can't be nice any more. Things are getting measurably worse. This is not a criticism of the existing activist or lobbying groups, but the nice efforts aren't serving our kids. The overarching narrative is wrong. Disability is seen as charity or a medical issue, when it really needs to be seen as a fundamental human rights issue. We need to be really vocal and radical and make it unthinkable for people to be discriminated against, casually and cruelly on a daily basis, on the grounds of their disability. In conversation with Sarah Caden