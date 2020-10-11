| 6.4°C Dublin

Platform: Disability is a human rights issue

Tom Clonan is a lecturer in TU Dublin, a journalist and former army officer. He lives in south Co Dublin with his wife, their four children and care dog, Duke

Eoghan and Tom Clonan with care dog, Duke Expand

Eoghan and Tom Clonan with care dog, Duke

Sarah Caden

I think there's still some sort of Catholic guilt around disability, that it's ugly, shameful, something wrong. Like, 'Do they not realise they are going to have a crap life and accept it and that's the way it is?' We have to push against that. It shouldn't be like that and doesn't have to be.

I came to activism by force of circumstance. I had no experience of disability before Eoghan (18) was born. Everything with Eoghan was normal until he was 18 months old. He hit all of his milestones and it was all going perfectly - then he stopped walking and went back to bum-shuffling again. Initially, we thought it was a brain tumour but eventually we got a diagnosis of Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease [PMD, a rare and progressive condition of the nervous system that affects motor and intellectual function, though the latter is not the case for Eoghan, who is now studying for his Leaving Cert].

When you get a diagnosis for your child, you go down a rabbit hole and everything is upside down and all over the place. Nobody seems to know anything. Nobody tells you anything. You find everything out the hard way and have to fight all the time.