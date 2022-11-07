People who say Ireland vs South Africa was just a 'friendly' are guilty of unashamed ignorance

For those who continue to perpetuate the myth of the rugby friendly, here was definitive proof of that unashamed ignorance as the absolute elite of two great rugby-playing nations gave everything they had.

This was rugby from the heart but driven by the head, as every player – and I mean every player – gave everything with no silverware in sight. I was privileged to play in the inaugural World Cup in 1987, but long before that, rugby at the highest level was driven by the unequivocal status of Test rugby. Friendly? Get a grip.

But as Test matches go, this was a classic for the ages. And although still engaged as a co-commentator with the BBC, I seldom find myself so wrapped in what I am witnessing and attempting to define from the first whistle to the last.

This pulsating encounter ticked every possible box, and I include the first 40 minutes as much as the second-half finale in that assessment.

There was no-holds-barred physicality as every one of the 46 emptied themselves of all the energy they had to give, and if anyone doubts or questions that analysis, then dream on.

It was the reigning world champions against the world’s top-ranked side and how it lived up to that billing.

Some suggested it was a trip back to the game of yore. I get that and take it as a compliment while not losing sight of where the game is now and what it takes to emerge on top, particularly at the highest professional level.

Put simply, this was a full-on Test match – as it was always going to be – played with an intensity as hot as anything ever witnessed at the home of Irish rugby. That is some statement.

No World Cup was won or, indeed, semi-final reached, but as Andy Farrell (and how I love his humility) will have already been preaching post-match and since, 'let’s park it and move on'.

He got his pre-match wish in terms of the Boks delivering to form with a brutish strategy, and irrespective of the win – which is psychologically relevant – we are so much better for the full-on experience.

In terms of strength and conditioning, we are right up there, but this was about so much more, as heart and spirit, driven by individual and collective desire, took control. Every one of the players went to the bottom of his well.

I am not a fan of Springbok rugby, nor will I pretend to be, but I admire them for what they are and have always been. What you see at international level is what you are guaranteed to get, and again on Saturday, they did not let themselves down in a match that easily could have gone either way.

Despite all the understandable euphoria in the immediate aftermath, Farrell and his management team know that better than any.

That said, there was so much in individual and unit terms to take away. The scrum and lineout were a revelation, given the quality of the opposition in these two areas, while static defence at the maul allied to line speed and the angles of cover in defensive alignment, even when scrambling, were of the highest order. They were the basics, but may we be forgiven a little self-congratulatory indulgence when suggesting Mack Hansen’s second-half try was worthy of winning any game.

Poaching at its best by Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier in tandem on the right touchline was exploited to the full by the electric Jamison Gibson-Park and finished in simple but typically classy fashion by Hansen in the opposite corner. A top-quality try to seal a top-quality performance.

In positional terms, just how good was the front row, with specific mention of Finlay Bealham. His second-half input when replacing the best in Tadhg Furlong will have done his confidence immeasurable good.

Along with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Furlong, we had the right men in the trenches for the 'Bomb Squad' when most needed.

It is probably unfair to single out individuals, but again, as ever, Van der Flier and Doris were standouts, with the former selfless to the core. All the backs did their bit, with Hugo Keenan so short on game time, much like Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne, yet it was hardly noticeable, given the level of performance in the last line.

Jimmy O’Brien – who, much like Bealham, looked to the manor born – excelled, particularly by way of that left peg stand-in for James Lowe when parked in that left corner.

And there’s one final mention hugely relevant to the outcome. Having missed two touchline conversions immediately before, Johnny Sexton displayed immense courage and assertiveness when going for goal and the penalty that ultimately separated the sides at the death. Now that is what real leadership is all about.