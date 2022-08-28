Partition was a triumph for terror, ensuring decades of violent conflict

In April 1922, RIC officers unleashed deadly terror upon the unsuspecting residents of a cramped inner city north Belfast Catholic ghetto. Their brutal attack would involve bludgeoning a man to death in bed in front of his children while also murdering his seven-year-old son and an eight-month-old baby.

A 70-year-old Catholic pensioner would also be murdered by the police officers in the attack just hours after returning home from burying his wife, who had also been a victim of the conflict.

The Arnon Street massacre, as it would become known, would claim the lives of seven Catholics in total.

Just days earlier, six Catholics had been brutally murdered by police officers in an attack on the McMahon family home in a street not far away. On that occasion the RIC members involved had lined up all male members of the household in an attempt to wipe them out, but two survived.

There are people today, and in the interim period of our history, who would claim there was no alternative to the partition settlement of the early 1920s.

Of course, that is patently untrue.

The option of accepting the democratically expressed desire of the vast majority of the people of Ireland for Home Rule, and subsequently for independence, could always have been acknowledged and respected by both the British government and the unionist leadership and population on the island. Alas, that is not what happened.

The very foundation of the state of Northern Ireland and realisation of partition was a triumph for terror and the threat and actualisation of violence as visited upon the beleaguered minority in Northern Ireland, whose plight as the main losers in Edward Carson and Lloyd George’s plan would soon be confirmed.

Yet the view persists, and is indeed held by many historians, that partition was really the only option, without any alternatives.

For some reason, those holding such perspectives are not regarded as being either cheerleaders for, nor complicit in, the mindset which led to police officers murdering 13 Catholics in a bloodstained week in 1922.

The recent publication of an opinion poll suggesting that seven in 10 northern nationalists believe there was no alternative to the conflict that waged from 1969 in Northern Ireland has provoked the latest bout of faux outrage.

While by no means an undisputed narrative, nevertheless the sentiment expressed by a majority of northern nationalists — that, in hindsight, the Troubles seemed almost inevitable given what had come before — represents a quite logical interpretation of what has come to pass over the past century of Ireland’s history.

The creation of the Orange state constituted the realisation of a nightmare for northern Catholics.

A half-century of existence within a state constructed with the express purpose of dooming them into perpetuity as a subordinate minority provided ample evidence of the potential for trouble and conflict, if and when the status quo was effectively challenged and shaken.

In the course of just five weeks in the summer of 1969, the same police force that wrought havoc in those tight north Belfast streets a half century earlier would kill seven Catholics as they sought to forcefully put down and return to their box the insolent and upstart voices of the minority community.

It is not for no reason that the SDLP refused to endorse the RUC at any point during the conflict, though they clearly and consistently opposed the use of violence from whatever quarter.

Pacifists apart, those uttering the glib comment that ‘violence never pays’ either have an utterly shallow understanding of history or are consciously seeking to deceive.

The British Empire was built upon murder and violence, with sufficient numbers of people requiring to be killed across a great number of locations for the sun to never set on imperial territory.

Last weekend, the two main parties of government in Dublin shared a platform in rural Cork to laud an IRA leader who most certainly would not have concurred with the notion that violence would never pay.

It is far from outlandish to conclude that the demise of the Orange state, its apparatus and institutions — not least the RUC — was a consequence of a conflict that was waged precisely due to the manner in which power was exercised by those in charge since partition, up to and including the period of conflict.

That is not to retrospectively applaud, excuse or condone atrocities committed in the dark days of the 1970s and 1980s, any more or less than asserting that partition was the only alternative equates to lauding the bigoted and murderous antics of the loyalist police in Belfast a century ago.

When the dust settles, let’s hope that is acknowledged by all.