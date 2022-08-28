| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Partition was a triumph for terror, ensuring decades of violent conflict

Chris Donnelly

Bloody Sunday carnage in Derry in 1972 Expand

Close

Bloody Sunday carnage in Derry in 1972

Bloody Sunday carnage in Derry in 1972

Bloody Sunday carnage in Derry in 1972

In April 1922, RIC officers unleashed deadly terror upon the unsuspecting residents of a cramped inner city north Belfast Catholic ghetto. Their brutal attack would involve bludgeoning a man to death in bed in front of his children while also murdering his seven-year-old son and an eight-month-old baby.

A 70-year-old Catholic pensioner would also be murdered by the police officers in the attack just hours after returning home from burying his wife, who had also been a victim of the conflict.

Most Watched

Privacy