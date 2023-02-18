Parenting has moved into an era of protecting children from anything even vaguely boring, challenging or unpleasant, including homework

I don’t really like consensus without debate. I subscribe to General Patton’s maxim, ‘If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking’. On a recent Sunday, I read three articles all telling me why we need to get rid of homework; on top of President Higgins’s bizarre call to ban it, no less. Then, even the Taoiseach chimed in to say he thinks sometimes children get too much and he remembers spending hours doing it as a kid. One might think, as he went on to become a medical doctor and leader of the country, that maybe doing your homework is actually a good thing? So I thought it was time someone stepped in to stop the madness.

President Higgins sees it as preventing time for creativity. Well, this former Lego-loving, book-devouring, art-mad child can attest to the fact that being creative isn’t stymied by 40 minutes of homework a night. Creativity is competing with screens, not homework.

Educational psychologists also tell us the best way to cement knowledge is to learn something, then put it away and come back and revisit it after an interval. And the best way to become adept at mathematical processes — just like music — is to practise them. Homework’s perfect for both of these. Revising stuff they’ve learnt earlier and practising stuff they didn’t have time to spend long enough on in school.

But perhaps most importantly, reading (so closely associated with good academic outcomes) is a key part of homework. A love of reading is a gift you give your children. But many children will never read a book if homework is banned because their home environment isn’t set up like that. Homework forces/allows kids to take a book home and enter another world.

For many children in today’s world, homework is one of the only responsibilities they have. Many kids don’t do any chores. Parenting has moved into an era of cosseting and protecting children from anything even vaguely boring, challenging or unpleasant. It’s just a pity that life isn’t really like that. And, sadly, if we fail to set our children age-appropriate challenges, they’ll fail to develop the resilience and the confidence that comes from rising to them.

We seem determined to underestimate kids’ abilities and refuse to encourage them to reach their actual potential. When we’re all agog at the fact eight-year-olds can make lamb tagine on Junior MasterChef but our children will only eat food that’s beige, we’re failing to join the dots between over-indulgence and underachievement.

I’ve heard all the arguments in favour of doing away with homework and I’m not convinced by any of them. I think the real reason there’s a push to bin it is because parents find it stressful because it causes conflict between them and their kids. But that’s because parents now feel it’s their homework too. They practically do it for their kids! Instead of recognising that helicopter parenting is the problem and stepping back and leaving it to the kids, we now want to abandon it altogether — to our children’s detriment.

Our (stay-at-home) mums never did homework with us in the way that working parents now do, sometimes at all hours of the evening. So there was zero stress around it. It was a matter between us and our teachers. If parents would once again hand it back to the kids, there’d be no calls to ban it. A big win for education and resilience.

A second opinion

In further evidence of our desire to underestimate people and stand in the way of education, the University of Glasgow has issued a trigger warning for students reading James Joyce’s Ulysses. (They shouldn’t have bothered — does anyone get past the first few pages?)

This is on the basis that it’s sexually explicit and may be offensive on a heap of predictable grounds. Shock, horror — a book that was written over 100 years ago reflects the mores of its time!

We’re only short of the new Bolsheviks wanting us to go back and rewrite the bloody book with Leopold Bloom as a signed-up member of Woke-us Dei.

I don’t believe that anyone is triggered or upset by Joyce’s writing. (Confused, maybe — or unable to stay awake, very possibly.) I think we’ve just gotten so used to pandering to demands of the perpetually outraged that we are now preempting them.

We’re now, as a society, so used to being abused for our supposed transgressions that we are like victims of bullying doing whatever it takes to avoid another attack. No doubt Orwell is next on their list. Four legs good, etc.