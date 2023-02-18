| 10.5°C Dublin

Parenting has moved into an era of protecting children from anything even vaguely boring, challenging or unpleasant, including homework

Ciara Kelly

I don’t really like consensus without debate. I subscribe to General Patton’s maxim, ‘If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking’. On a recent Sunday, I read three articles all telling me why we need to get rid of homework; on top of President Higgins’s bizarre call to ban it, no less. Then, even the Taoiseach chimed in to say he thinks sometimes children get too much and he remembers spending hours doing it as a kid. One might think, as he went on to become a medical doctor and leader of the country, that maybe doing your homework is actually a good thing? So I thought it was time someone stepped in to stop the madness.

President Higgins sees it as preventing time for creativity. Well, this former Lego-loving, book-devouring, art-mad child can attest to the fact that being creative isn’t stymied by 40 minutes of homework a night. Creativity is competing with screens, not homework.

