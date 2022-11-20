‘Over drinks he told me about his background. Jesus, his life was one of the cruellest I had ever heard’

Dear Ms Mc Laughlin,

We are writing to let you know that Eddie Linden has now moved into a care home, and his landline has only recently been activated, which is why you may have not heard from him for a while. Feel free to call, write or visit him in London,

With best wishes,

Geraldine Gallacher

Well, you could have knocked me for six. I just couldn’t believe it. After a lifetime of drinking, poverty and a bout of cancer, my old buddy, the bould Eddie Linden, once Chairman of the Poetry Society in London, was still going strong.

I remember the first time I met Eddie in 1992. I had raced down Shaftesbury Avenue to the Coach and Horses Pub in Soho to interview this extraordinary Scotsman.

“I have red hair and am a mad-looking wee bastard, you cannut fail to recognise me,” he said. Eddie, a pale-faced, skinny, shivering wreck of a fellow was clutching an old green suitcase jammed with copies of his Aquarius magazines which he was successfully selling in the pub for five pounds each.

He was wearing what he said were “the Duke of Windsor’s cast-offs,” bought in an Oxfam shop on Romilly Street.

To my dismay, he had already had a few bevvies. His blue eyes were glazed. In fact, he was quite pissed. And I had heard dreadful stories about the consequences of such escapades. Yet, I felt so sorry for him. He looked so fragile.

Suddenly, Norman Balon, the owner of the pub, came belting down to where we were sitting. “He’s f***in’ barred!” shouted Balon. “Oh”, I said, as he escorted us to the door while listing some mind-blowing occasions when Eddie was physically ejected onto Dean Street. Jesus, he knew them off by heart.

But he’s just had open heart surgery, I pleaded, telling a whopper. You can’t possibly leave a 60-year-old man outside in the freezing cold, I added. And his dog just died. Eventually Balon let us back in.

”Ma wee hen,” shouted Eddie as he sprinted back in. “You are a wee angel.”

The frailty had all but disappeared. But such sudden conviviality did not blind me to the harsher side of his life.

Over drinks he told me about his background. Jesus, his life story was one of the cruellest I had ever heard.

In August 1934, Eddie Linden’s father, an Irish labourer, was making love to an austere, slightly cold Irishwoman in Co Tyrone. He did not see much of her before this event nor after. Several years later, a cruel and unwilling foster mother roared at the young foundling’s curiosity; “Oh for God’s sake, child,” she said, “your father was an Irish vagabond, a tramp, a layabout who had his meat without a blind care in the world for the consequences. Why should I look after his filthy seed?”

All his life, Eddie never knew his father and ended up being shunted from one foster parent to another.

​We kept in touch for a long, long time. When I was living in London, Eddie invited me to a garden party. I had no idea it was to the playwright Harold Pinter’s home in Ladbroke Grove.

Pinter had great affection for him and introduced him to the rest of his guests as “My friend Eddie, a human event.”

I suppose nowadays Eddie would probably be called ‘an influencer’.

Anyhow, I digress. On that memorable day I met Pinter’s wife, the writer and historian Antonia Fraser and her father Lord Longford who was still petitioning for the release of that evil monster Myra Hindley. Imagine.

​Years later, I invited Eddie to stay in Dalkey for Christmas with my late husband Michael.

Sure didn’t it all start off great altogether. Eddie was as sweet as syrup.

Boy would we regret inviting him. Ensconced in Finnegan’s pub he related stories of how his Orange granny got him a pair of rosary beads for his First Holy Communion. Then he managed to clear Finnegan’s by reciting his poem ‘Is God a Protestant?’

My abiding memory of Eddie is him throwing the remains of the turkey, followed by great balls of stuffing, across the dining room at me when I wouldn’t give him another whiskey.

On Thursday when I rang the care home, his cousin Geraldine told me that thankfully he is now sober and full of the fighting spirit, in other words, he is still causing havoc.

“Now almost deaf, it might be better if you write to him Biddy,” says she.

Of course, says I. Dearest Eddie, I wish you nothing but peace and happiness.

​On Saturday I tackled the son. He’s 15 and a half now and five foot seven. Mister, says I, your bedroom is a pigsty, I’ve had to wade through an ocean of pizza boxes and PlayStation leads to even open the window.

I told you there is no food allowed in your room. So there’s the hoover, you won’t be meeting the girlfriend today until the place is cleared.

“But I’m tired and I’m hungry,” says he, yawning. He had just demolished two massive rolls with eggs, sausages and bacon, three mini cheese and ham croissants and a bowl of cornflakes.

I can only catch a glimpse of his nose for his face disappears into the depths of a black hoodie, making him look like an assassin from Game of Thrones.

While he was on cleaning duty, I took a dander down to the village for a coffee in Mugs and on my return, guess what? His room was spanking clean.

Finally, I could see the floor. Off he disappeared to meet the girlfriend in Stepaside. When he tapped me affectionately on the head, a rare thing from a teenager, I was more suspicious than thankful. Begod, the whole operation was way too speedy for my liking.

Two hours later, I grabbed the vacuum cleaner for myself. It’s a Miele and never gives me an ounce of trouble. But this time it wouldn’t work.

I opened it up and the bag was completely clogged. I emptied the entire contents out onto a plastic bag. What was inside? Oh wait for it. His lordship’s socks, jocks, strawberry flavoured vapes, bits of pepperoni, more socks, a congealed fried egg, 7-Up bottle tops, a few stray Percy pig sweets and matches.

Well, I’m not joking, the blood quickened; the blood froze in fact. I was fuming. There was only one thing to do... throw myself into the Forty Foot for a swim. So I did.

Back home, there was no sign of himself. Just a some words written with scrawled writing. “Sorry bout the hoover Mum.” Sure God bless him.

