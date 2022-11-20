| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Over drinks he told me about his background. Jesus, his life was one of the cruellest I had ever heard’

Brighid McLaughlin

Brighid’s Diary

Eddie Linden invited Biddy to a garden party at the home of Harold Pinter, above. Picture by REUTERS/Kieran Doherty, 2055 Expand

Close

Eddie Linden invited Biddy to a garden party at the home of Harold Pinter, above. Picture by REUTERS/Kieran Doherty, 2055

Eddie Linden invited Biddy to a garden party at the home of Harold Pinter, above. Picture by REUTERS/Kieran Doherty, 2055

Eddie Linden invited Biddy to a garden party at the home of Harold Pinter, above. Picture by REUTERS/Kieran Doherty, 2055

Dear Ms Mc Laughlin,

We are writing to let you know that Eddie Linden has now moved into a care home, and his landline has only recently been activated, which is why you may have not heard from him for a while. Feel free to call, write or visit him in London,

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy