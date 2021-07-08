Open letter exposes GAA’s lack of united front on border poll

In May this year, 3,123 members of the GAA in Co Antrim signed an open letter to Micheal Martin.

The letter was published in a Belfast newspaper and it called on “the Irish Government to take the lead in planning for ‘an agreed shared Ireland’”.

The signatories stated that they were writing “as Gaels who are involved in Gaelic games in Co Antrim” and they called on the Irish Government to establish an all-island citizens’ assembly to reach maximum consensus.

The initiative was led by former Antrim senior Gaelic footballer Paddy Cunningham and All-Ireland winner and former camogie All Star Jane Adams, and among those backing it was the prominent Belfast solicitor Niall Murphy, who once disparaged Northern Ireland as a “micro-jurisdiction”.

He is also the main voice of the organisation Ireland’s Future and, indeed, this open letter parallels several previous open letters that emanated from that organisation.

The wording of the letter has been carefully crafted and it speaks about an “agreed shared Ireland”, a term which has replaced “united Ireland” in Irish nationalist and republican propaganda.

Even Sinn Fein talks about an “agreed shared Ireland”, but then, with Sinn Fein, words mean what they want them to mean.

It is an example of the use of “soft language”, a term coined by the American George Carlin, but the meaning is quite clear.

When they talk about an “agreed shared Ireland”, they mean dismembering the United Kingdom, they mean amputating Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom and they mean absorbing Northern Ireland into a 32-county Irish republic.

So, how did the GAA respond to it all? A GAA spokesman said that the letter had come from individuals and that the association had no statement to make on the matter.

However, an Antrim GAA spokesman was more forthcoming and said: “The Antrim County Board will read the letter, signed by Antrim Gaels, upon publication and discuss the development at our next meeting.”

That was two months ago and we must presume that the Antrim County Board have met and discussed the matter, but so far there has been almost no media coverage of it all.

Has the Antrim County Board issued a statement after their discussion, or have they even been asked for a statement?

If this situation were to happen with any other sporting organisation, there would be an immediate media feeding frenzy, but the GAA is simply allowed to pull down the shutters of privacy and there is neither public scrutiny nor interrogation.

Now, the Antrim GAA members have been joined by GAA members from three more counties of Northern Ireland: Armagh, Londonderry and Tyrone. There has also been support from Fermanagh, including Gaelic football manager Peter McGinnity and Fermanagh-born priest Fr Gary Donegan.

Of course, none of this is surprising, because the GAA is an Irish nationalist organisation, which, by its constitution, aspires to a 32-county Irish republic.

The GAA is not a party-political organisation, but it is a political organisation and its politics are those of Irish nationalism and republicanism.

GThese letters are calling on the Dublin overnment to prepare for and plan for a border poll and we know how the GAA would respond to that.

As the former Armagh Gaelic football captain Jarlath Burns has stated, the GAA could not remain neutral in a border poll.

Speaking on RTE, Mr Burns quoted the GAA constitution and said that the GAA’s basic aim is to strengthen national identity in a 32-county Ireland. “That doesn’t make us neutral on the issue of a border poll. It gives us a position on a border poll.”

He was simply acknowledging that the GAA is a nationalist organisation with a nationalist ethos and aspiration and that brings us to the double standard inherent in it all.

The members of the GAA who have signed these open letters talk about sharing an island, but they can’t even share their organisation.

They have a sign up that says, “No unionists need apply”, but it is a sign they don’t want to talk about.