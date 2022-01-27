Online abuse not just the preserve of males

The idea that it’s only men behind offensive and derogatory remarks on social media was blown apart with the publication of tweets from three Sinn Fein MLAs.

The unbelievably aggressive and crude sexist language used by South Down representative Sinead Ennis would do the most misogynist male in Northern Ireland proud.

“Oh f*** me! I wouldn’t hesitate to boot thon Philly b**** in the boobs. #RoseOfTralee #STOPF***INGTALKING” she tweeted in August 2013.

That was the same year, according to the Sinn Fein website, that she became a member of Newry, Mourne and Down Council.

For a woman to use such belligerent and sexually explicit language about another woman she’s never met is quite remarkable. Yet just this week Ms Ennis chose to lecture others.

“#Misogyny is the gateway. It allows a woman’s very humanity to be undermined. The prevalence and normalisation of misogynist attitudes is dangerous and must be confronted head on through new hate crime legislation,” she intoned.

In 2012, she had tweeted about a “fella by the pool” with “bigger t**s than me”. Another tweet noted that “some people were hit with the ugly stick, you were raped by the whole forest”.

Meanwhile, 2013 tweets by her party colleague Emma Sheerin noted that someone looked “hot enough aye... for a hooker” and “looks like manure these days”.

Claims that it’s always men judging and abusing women over their appearance are clearly wide off the mark. Misogynistic attitudes aren’t the preserve of one gender. Some of the most vicious abusers on social media can be female.

The Sinn Fein MLAs all apologised for their historical tweets and Michelle O’Neill called them out. But unlike the UUP approach with Doug Beattie, the party did not offer its MLAs for media interview. Their explanations for the tweets would have been interesting.