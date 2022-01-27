| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Online abuse not just the preserve of males

Suzanne Breen

The unbelievably aggressive and crude sexist language used by South Down representative Sinead Ennis would do the most misogynist male in Northern Ireland proud Expand

Close

The unbelievably aggressive and crude sexist language used by South Down representative Sinead Ennis would do the most misogynist male in Northern Ireland proud

The unbelievably aggressive and crude sexist language used by South Down representative Sinead Ennis would do the most misogynist male in Northern Ireland proud

The unbelievably aggressive and crude sexist language used by South Down representative Sinead Ennis would do the most misogynist male in Northern Ireland proud

The idea that it’s only men behind offensive and derogatory remarks on social media was blown apart with the publication of tweets from three Sinn Fein MLAs.

The unbelievably aggressive and crude sexist language used by South Down representative Sinead Ennis would do the most misogynist male in Northern Ireland proud.

Most Watched

Privacy