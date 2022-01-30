Obsessing about Active Minutes

My determination to be more open to things in 2022 is leading to all kinds of small changes.

Take walking, for example. I walk with a purpose normally. It’s a way of meeting someone, or I have some calls scheduled in, or I have radio to listen to. And I am, of course, racking up Active Minutes.

Active Minutes are the new Steps. Steps are totally 2021. These days, for me, it’s all about the Active Minutes. It’s hard to explain what an Active Minute is because it’s a vaguely manufactured Fitbit construct and I’ve no idea how useful it really is as a gauge of anything. But it’s a metric, so I’m on board.

Basically, how it works is that Fitbit takes my personal deets — age, weight, resting heart rate — and then somehow works out that if I get my heart rate over 102bpm, I go into ‘Fat Burning’ mode and I get an Active Minute. If I get the heart rate above 124bpm, I go into an alleged ‘Cardio’ mode and I actually get two Active Minutes per minute, if that makes any sense — 152bpm or above puts me at ‘Peak’, which sounds a bit Ibiza.

I’ll admit the main reason I buy into these Fitbit constructs is that they flatter me. According to the Fitbit, my resting heart rate seems to be that of an athlete, and I have this other number which is apparently my ‘Cardio Fitness Score’ and it’s also top notch. I’m not sure how they assess my Cardio Fitness Score, but it seems to be something to do with VO2 Max, which could be a shampoo for all I know. Anyway, my score is 50; 50 whats? Don’t know; 50 out of what? Don’t ask me. But I’m well into the ‘Excellent’ zone, so I’ll take it.

The Active Minutes thing and my gullibility in buying into it has made walking a finely balanced thing. I can take a good brisk walk for an hour and get no Active Minutes, or I can go out and have almost exactly the same brisk walk and get 60 Active Minutes. It just depends on keeping my heart rate above 102bpm.

You’d be amazed how you can think you’re having a good brisk walk, only to find you walked the whole thing at 101bpm. So you have to keep an eye on the watch to make sure you’re clocking up the minutes. Because, let’s face it, if you don’t clock up the minutes, the walk might as well never have happened.

Is there a prize here? Or a point to this obsessional clocking up of Active Minutes? Frankly, no. There’s a one-second buzz when you get your weekly stats and you see if you racked up more Active Minutes than the previous week, but apart from that, life goes on as normal.

But look, it keeps me happy, though I wouldn’t say the same for my walking partners. If this isn’t mixing movement metaphors, I’m running out of walking partners. Walking with me is like walking with an uptight sergeant major. I’m keeping an eye on the pace all the time. Some days I practically have to run the walks to get above the 102. I cajole my walking partners with exhortations like “Come on. We need to pick up the pace here. This is a stroll, not a walk”. People are starting to rebel, saying things like “Well, this is pleasant”, actually meaning it’s not pleasant.

I’m getting pretty judgy of other walkers too. I see them meandering along, maybe slowed down by a dog or a child, and I think smugly to myself, “That’s not walking, they might as well be sitting at home, this is walking”, as I march along determinedly, checking my watch.

Then, the other day, I did something different. I was heading out for a walk. As usual, I had a list of tasks lined up so as not to waste time. There was some radio to listen to and some calls to make. Then something struck me. The two people on the radio arguing about how we should do the Leaving Cert this year were making me edgy.

So you know what I did? I took off my headphones. Suddenly, I was immersed in the whole thing. The dramatic red of the sunset was giving way to the blue hour, that magical time that briefly clarifies and illuminates everything.

My mind wandered in and out of thinking about stuff I probably needed to think about, and I came home feeling happy and refreshed and with my head cleared. And I realised that’s possibly how you should feel when you come back from a walk, instead of having the slight satisfaction of another job ticked off.

That’s all it took – the simple act of unplugged from distraction.

The best bit was, I got my Active Minutes. So it wasn’t a total waste of time.