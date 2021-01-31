| 3.4°C Dublin

Now is our chance to bring back the romance of travel

Fiona Sherlock

If we're all commuting less, wouldn't it be great if it was more comfortable when we do take a trip

Many of us are looking forward to going on holiday again. Stock picture Expand

As some mandatory quarantine measures are set to be introduced, it reminds us just how trans- actional travel had become before Covid. Can we revive the glamour of the Orient Express or even make the commute more enjoyable?

I found my Leap card abandoned in the recycling tray last week. I put it in the junk drawer. Not to be used any time soon. Post-Covid, many of us will commute less and spend more time working from home. If lockdown has taught us anything, it's to value what we do with our time.

How will this translate to these regular journeys? These corporeal experiences. Could we dare to enjoy the expedition to work? What's on our commuting wish list? Getting a seat for a start. Well-heated or well-ventilated carriages and comfortable seats. Maybe even the chance to look out the window and watch the landscape shift between home and office, even if that's the lights along the M50 or the flatlands of Kildare.

