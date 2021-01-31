Now is our chance to bring back the romance of travel

As some mandatory quarantine measures are set to be introduced, it reminds us just how trans- actional travel had become before Covid. Can we revive the glamour of the Orient Express or even make the commute more enjoyable?

I found my Leap card abandoned in the recycling tray last week. I put it in the junk drawer. Not to be used any time soon. Post-Covid, many of us will commute less and spend more time working from home. If lockdown has taught us anything, it's to value what we do with our time.

How will this translate to these regular journeys? These corporeal experiences. Could we dare to enjoy the expedition to work? What's on our commuting wish list? Getting a seat for a start. Well-heated or well-ventilated carriages and comfortable seats. Maybe even the chance to look out the window and watch the landscape shift between home and office, even if that's the lights along the M50 or the flatlands of Kildare.

Beyond the commute, a journey isn't just about moving between A and B. It's a voyage for us as people, an opportunity to expand our horizons. From religious pilgrimages along the Camino de Santiago to Bacchanalian jaunts to Sin City or husband-hunting weekends in Marbella. It's a trek into the unknown.

The first passengers of trains, buses and aeroplanes were wild adventurers. They were half-cracked heroes whose family probably tried to talk them out of such unnatural motion. For many of us, the Orient Express conjures up the ultimate golden era of travel. We can imagine the china teacups rattling in their saucers as the train carriage chugs along through the French countryside. A white-gloved butler serves an assiette of desserts, and you admire the scenery, assessing your fellow passengers. Night settles over the horizon and the soporific tica-tica-tica grows louder once you return to the carefully turned-down cabin.

When my great-grandaunt passed away, we uncovered documents from the 1950s and 1960s. Concorde boarding passes, hotel reservations, telegrams from cruise liners, photographs at the captain's table. A reservations manager for a small hotel chain, these were the glamorous perks of the job.

How things have changed. When I'm gone, no one is going to want to look at Facebook check-in pictures of a pint with my passport. Most of my home-printed boarding passes have been pulped into egg boxes multiple times over. QR codes now replace a flimsy sheet of paper, removing any paper trail at all. There are no carefully pressed boarding passes to collect from the travel agents. We can fly thousands of miles for less than the price of a carvery dinner. Before the pandemic, these trips had become a chore - cheap flights another sign of our over-consumption.

For the majority of human existence, most people didn't move too far from home. Elizabethan England didn't need to introduce a 5km restriction during the plague, as the population had no business or reason to stray from the hearth.

Once we get over the excitement of our first foreign holidays post-Covid, we'll have to consider the environmental damage of air travel. Flygskam, or 'flight-shame', is what the Swedes named the movement to reduce the environmental impact of aviation. Will we hide a European mini-break from social media?

Arguably, the coverage of passengers returning to Dublin airport last week is a form of it, shamed for breaking travel restrictions, their tanned calves and colourful wheelie cases battling for the exit to avoid the cameras.

If the masses are flying, commuting and travelling less, wouldn't it be nice for things to be a little bit more luxurious? It might begin with the return of the complimentary beverages. After all this time spent social distancing, will we be happy to be squashed on top of strangers?

I'm an anxious flier. I spend most of the time staring out the tiny window, trying not to let my heart explode in terror. Amusing the kids has replaced drinking miniatures as a distraction. And while I'm not old enough to remember smoking on planes, I do recall the excitement of smearing jam on an Aer Lingus scone during a flight to Glasgow.

Luxury is already available in business and first classes and on private jets and yachts, but these modes of transport are too excessively expensive to be regularly used by most people. The little extras do cost money, and Michael O'Leary wants to make his clip. If budget fashion retailers can create sustainable and better quality clothes, budget airlines can develop a better value offering.

It's up to us to look for a return to the romance of travel. What if we didn't just want cheap flights? What if we prioritised a more sustainable and more comfortable experience? Then it could really be a bon voyage.